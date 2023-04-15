Modified On Apr 15, 2023 10:45 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

No need to go for any aftermarket wraps or alloys. Get a sporty looking all-black exterior with these cars, right from the manufacturer

The young car owners and millennials always seem enchanted with the idea of an all-black car, emulating the road presence of larger, more luxurious and sportier cars. Karol Bagh for Delhi or Kurla for Mumbai are the usual hubs for getting these black exterior wraps and aftermarket black alloy wheels. What if you could avoid these trips and risk voiding warranties, by going for black cars from the manufacturer itself? Here are seven cars under Rs 20 lakh which get an all-black exterior for heads to turn:

Maruti Celerio

Variant - ZXI+

Price - Rs 6.59 lakh onwards

Yes, the most affordable blacked-out car you can get is a Maruti, that too the Celerio. With the recent introduction of the Black Edition across its lineup, the hatchback was among the models that Maruti now offers with the option of the Midnight Black shade. The interior is all black as standard and the black alloy wheels in the top-end variant and can be clubbed with any colour. However, this is a limited run edition, so if you’re interested, head over to your nearest Maruti dealership ASAP.

Maruti Wagon R

Variant - ZXI+ 1.2-litre

Price - Rs 6.88 lakh onwards

Just like the Celerio, the Wagon R Black Edition can only be had for a limited time. Even here, the black alloy wheels are standard here for the top-spec ZXI+ variant, which can be had with any exterior shade. The interior isn’t all-black but gets a black and beige theme.

Tata Altroz

Variant - XT onwards

Price - Rs 8.26 lakh onwards

Another affordable all-black car in this list is the Tata Altroz Dark Edition. It gets a Cosmo Black exterior finish, dark chrome elements, 16-inch blacked out alloys, granite black interior, and black leatherette seats. Importantly, this Dark Edition can be had with the choice of petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engines and an automatic transmission too!

Maruti Brezza

Variant - ZXI

Price - Rs 11.05 lakh onwards

The subcompact SUV can also be had with an all-black exterior, but only for the second-from-top ZXI variant. With the Black Edition’s Midnight Black shade, you get painted alloy wheels in black. The top-spec ZXI+ variant, instead, gets dual-tone alloys. The Brezza’s interior is finished in a dual-tone black and brown theme, which doesn’t make it an all-black car unlike the next one on this list.

Tata Nexon / Nexon EV

Variant - XZ+ onwards

Price - Rs 10.80 lakh onwards (For Nexon) / Rs 16.19 lakh onwards (For Nexon EV Prime)

Maruti Brezza’s Black Edition is a competitor to the Tata Nexon Dark Edition. Just like the Altroz, it gets a black exterior shade, charcoal coloured alloy wheels, an all-black interior, and black leatherette seats with tri-arrow elements. Interestingly, you can also opt for the Nexon’s Dark Red edition which gets these blacked-out elements with some red inserts for a more menacing look.

Even the Nexon EV is available with a dark edition, which makes it the only all-black electric car on sale. Currently, the Prime version of the EV is available with this option, but it will soon be available on the Nexon EV Max as well.

Hyundai Creta

Variant - S+ and SX (O)

Price - Rs 13.96 lakh onwards

The Hyundai Creta is currently available with a Knight Edition that offers an all-black theme, inside and out. It features a black paint shade, red brake calipers, gloss black elements, and an all-black interior as well. The black alloys and cabin are limited to this variant only, while the regular variants get dual-tone theme and alloys. The mid-spec S+ or the top-end SX (O) variant can get the Knight Edition treatment, with the choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

Tata Harrier / Safari

Variant - XT Onwards

Price - Rs 19.04 lakh onwards (Harrier) / Rs 19.98 lakh onwards (Safari)

Even the Harrier and Safari get the Dark Edition treatment, with the same elements as seen on those variants of the Nexon and Altroz. Thanks to their size, these SUVs have the most road presence out of all the cars on this list, made more imposing by the all-black exterior From the mid-spec XT variant, you can opt for this all-black treatment on the Harrier and Safari. Go beyond the Rs 20 lakh price mark and you can also consider the Red Dark Editions with red accents and red ambient lighting.

