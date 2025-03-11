Tata Harrier EV Latest Teaser Reveals Some Of Its Top Features

A video released by the carmaker shows some interior amenities including dual digital displays and a rotary drive mode selector with a display

The Tata Harrier EV was recently showcased at the carmaker’s manufacturing plant in Pune, where its all-wheel-drive (AWD) capabilities were demonstrated. Tata Motors also shared a video on its social media handles, showcasing some stunts performed by the Harrier EV.

The video revealed some features that will be on offer with the upcoming Tata EV. Let us take a look at everything we could spot in the video:

What Could Be Spotted?

The video showcases glimpses of the dual-tone white and black interior of the Harrier EV. Along with this, a 10.25-inch driver’s display and a 12.3-inch free standing touchscreen can also be seen. These screens are similar to the ICE (internal combustion engine) Harrier, however, the display layout will obviously boast EV-specific graphics.

A closer look will also reveal that the lane departure warning feature can be spotted on the driver’s display, confirming that the Harrier EV will get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. The suite is likely to be similar to one on the fossil-fuel-powered SUV.

Moreover, a rotary dial can also be seen on the centre console with a coloured display that looks bigger than the one on the Tata Harrier ICE. While the settings in this screen are not clearly visible, it definitely gets more drive modes than the diesel-powered model. However, we will have to wait for official images to confirm this.

A 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a touch-enabled dual-zone AC control panel, a panoramic sunroof and an electronic parking brake can also be spotted in the video. All of these features are also offered with the ICE-powered Harrier.

Other Expected Features And Safety

Other features likely to be a part of the Tata Harrier EV’s arsenal include dual-zone auto AC, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a JBL sound system. It will also come with EV-specific features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V).

The carmaker has confirmed that the Harrier EV will get a ‘summon’ mode which will enable users to move the vehicle ahead and behind using the keyfob.

In terms of safety, the Tata offering could get 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ADAS.

Expected Battery Pack And Electric Motor Specifications

While the electric powertrain details of the Tata Harrier EV are yet to be revealed, it is confirmed that it will get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

It is also expected that the Harrier EV will get a large battery pack with a claimed range of over 500 km.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

What other feature do you think the Tata Harrier EV should feature? Tell us in the comments below.

