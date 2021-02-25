Tata Safari Official Accessories And Packs, Explained

Published On Feb 25, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

Tata is offering customers a choice between individual accessory items and any of the packs

Tata launched the new Safari on January 22. The flagship SUV is available in six trims and priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). There’s an ‘Adventure Edition’ as well that gets cosmetic features over those of the standard model. But, if you wish to buy the regular Safari and accessorise it, or add more bling to the Adventure Edition, here’s a list of all the merchandise items on offer:

Exterior

Cycle mount

Functional roof rack with load-bearing capacity of up to 75kg (only on non-sunroof variants)

Bonnet ‘Safari’ logo

Faux chrome exhaust

Door visor with chrome window frame kit

Underbody lights

Front parking sensors

Side steps

Mud flaps

Rear bumper chrome

Tailgate chrome

Interior

Infotainment system for rear passengers

Wireless charger

Scuff plates

Puddle lamps

Front camera with display

Coat hanger

Sun shades

Air purifier

3D mats

Neck rest/cushions

3D boot mats

Anti-skid dash mat

Additional accessories for the Safari Adventure Edition:

Wheel step

Bonnet scoops

Dash cam

Back seat organiser

Jerry cans

Emergency tool kit

Accessory Packs

Accomplished: It includes faux exhaust chrome, rear tailgate chrome, rear bumper chrome, mud flaps, the ‘Safari’ logo on the bonnet, air purifier, and carpets. Tata is also providing puddle lamps, neck-rest/cushions, scuff plates, and sunshades as part of this accessory pack. Accomplished Pro- Besides all the accessories under the ‘Accomplished’ pack, there are additional items like side steps, underbody light, front parking sensors, infotainment system for rear passengers, and wireless charger. Adventure- This offers accessories such as side steps, front parking sensors, bonnet scoops, 3D mats, air purifier, scuff plates, back seat organiser, and dash cam. Adventure Pro- All the items of the Adventure pack are included, along with additional items such as wheel step, cycle mount, roof rack, jerry cans, and luggage bags. Design- This pack consists of faux exhaust chrome, rear tailgate chrome, rear bumper chrome, mud flaps, and the ‘Safari’ logo on the bonnet. Safety- Tata is offering an air purifier, underbody light, front parking sensors, front camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as part of this pack. Comfort- An air purifier, carpet, puddle lamps, neck-rest/cushions, scuff plates, and sunshades make up this pack.

The Safari gets the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) from the Harrier, coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. It locks horns with the MG Hector Plus , Mahindra XUV500 , 2021 Jeep Compass, and the Hyundai Tucson.

