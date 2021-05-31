Tata Nexon With New Alloy Wheel Design Starts Reaching Dealerships

Published On May 31, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

Tata will continue to offer the range topping XZ+, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ (O) trims with alloy wheels as before

The Nexon now gets a 5-spoke design for the alloy wheels.

Apart from this, its feature list will remain the same as before including a sunroof, cruise control, and a touchscreen unit.

Tata offers it with the petrol and diesel engines.

It’s priced from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has replaced the currently offered alloy wheel design on the Nexon with a 5-spoke pattern and cars have already started reaching dealerships. It will be available on all the variants which presently come with alloy wheels.

The range topping XZ+, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ (O) trims are available with 16-inch alloy wheels. This comes shortly after Tata discontinued the Tectonic Blue shade of the SUV. Apart from the new wheel design, the Nexon will continue to be available with the same equipment list as before consisting of rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, auto climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual front airbags, and electronic stability programme.

Under the bonnet, the Nexon comes with both petrol and diesel engines. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 120PS and 170Nm or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine rated at 110PS and 260Nm. Tata offers both these engines with a 6-speed manual or AMT.

Tata has priced the Nexon from Rs 7.19 lakh to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV competes with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger .

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT