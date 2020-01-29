Tata Nexon EV vs All Other EVs: Prices, Range & Charging Compared

Published On Jan 29, 2020 11:35 AM By Saransh for Tata Nexon EV

Here’s how the Nexon EV fares against other EVs in terms of price, range and charging

Tata has launched the Nexon EV in India with prices ranging from Rs 13.99 lakh to 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It becomes the fourth EV to go on sale in India in the passenger segment after the ZS EV, Kona EV and the Tigor EV. So, without further ado, let’s find out how these EVs fare against each other.

Price Comparison:

Model Price range Tata Tigor EV Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 12 lakh Tata Nexon EV Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh MG ZS EV Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh Hyundai Kona EV Rs 23.71 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh

The Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car here

After the Tigor EV comes the latest entrant, the Nexon EV, whose prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh and go upto Rs 15.99 lakh. At this price point, the Nexon EV undercuts its closest competitor, the MG ZS, by around Rs 5 lakh. However, the above mentioned prices are introductory and will see a hike in future.

The Kona EV is the most expensive electric car here but by a very slim margin. The top-spec variant of the Hyundai is Rs 32,000 more expensive than the top variant of the ZS EV.

Specifications Comparison:

Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona EV Power 40PS 129PS 142.7PS 136PS Torque 105Nm 245Nm 353Nm 395Nm Battery 21.5kWh 30.2kWh 44.5kWh 39.2kWh Claimed Range 213km 312km 340km 452km

Where the Tigor is the least powerful car, the ZS EV is the most powerful one.

When it comes to torque, the Tigor takes the last spot while the Kona EV leads the pack.

Despite having the largest battery pack, the ZS EV does not have the longest range. The Kona EV has the longest ARAI-certified range range here.

The Tigor EV offers the least range.

Charging Time Comparison:

Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV MG ZS EV Hyundai Kona EV DC Fast Charging time 0-80 per cent in 2 hours 0-80 per cent in 1 hour 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes 0-80 per cent in 57 minutes AC fast charging 0-80 per cent in 8 hours 0-80 per cent in 6-8 hours 0-100 per cent in 6 hours 10 min 15A home charger 0-100 per cent in 11 hours 30 minutes 0-80 per cent in 16-18 hours 0-100 per cent in 19 hours

When charged using a DC fast charger, the ZS EV is the fastest charging EV here, followed by the Kona EV. The Tigor EV is the slowest.

Except for the Tigor EV, all other cars come with a free AC wallbox fast charger. Here, the Kona EV is faster to get to a full charge followed by the ZS EV.

All these cars can be charged by a 15A home wall socket as well. Depending on the vehicle, that can take anywhere between 12 to 20 hours for a full charge.

