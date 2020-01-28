Mahindra Teases Auto Expo 2020 EV Lineup: eXUV500, eXUV300 & eKUV

Published On Jan 28, 2020 08:30 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra might preview the XUV500 facelift with its EV concept at the big-ticket event

Mahindra to showcase four EVs at Auto Expo 2020.

These EV concepts will include electric versions of the XUV300 and XUV500.

The eKUV will also make a reappearance after 2018 Auto Expo.

It is expected to launch soon after the Expo.

Mahindra has sent across a dimly lit teaser image for its upcoming electric cars. It features some familiar fascias with a new one that could make their way to our roads as EVs from Mahindra.

Beginning from the left, you see an aggressive-looking orange SUV which seems like the next-gen XUV500. Next to it is the XUV300’s electric version followed by the eKUV that was showcased at the previous edition of the Auto Expo. What do we know about them so far? Let’s take a brief look.

Mahindra XUV500 Electric

While Mahindra has remained tight-lipped about an XUV500 electric, we had reported that it could be based on the fourth-gen Ssangyong Korando. The Ssangyong Korando will have an electric version as well which means we won’t be surprised if its Indian counterpart gets one too. Ssangyong had showcased its e-SIV concept which was equipped with a 61.5kWh battery and a 190PS electric motor that promised a range of 320-450km at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The Mahindra EV concept model in all likelihood will also preview the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to hit the market by the end of this year.

Mahindra eXUV300

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV300 electric in the second half of 2020 or early 2021 and it’s only natural to see it at the Auto Expo 2020. With the Nexon EV already on the roads, Mahindra better hurry up with its launch. Here’s what we know about it.

Mahindra eKUV

Showcased at the previous expo, it was supposed to launch in mid-2018, which was then postponed to 2019, and here we are. But better late than never as the teaser image suggests that it will be available at the expo. We might not only get to see a showcase but launch as well.

Mahindra Atom

The Chakan-based automaker had also showcased the Atom EV which is expected to enter showrooms this year. This quadricycle is similar to Bajaj’s Qute but only with an electric powertrain.

Let us know which one of these you are most excited to see at the Auto Expo in the comments below.