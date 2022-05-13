Modified On May 13, 2022 03:31 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon

Only the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Renault Kiger saw a positive growth in monthly sales last month

The month of April saw the subcompact SUV segment’s monthly sales declining by eight percent. The Tata Nexon continued to maintain its lead, followed by the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. These top three models account for nearly 65 percent of the monthly sales, while the rest is split among the remaining five models.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the model-wise sales for April:

April 2022 March 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 13471 14315 -5.89 26.38 14.13 12.25 12203 Maruti Vitara Brezza 11764 12439 -5.42 23.04 22.85 0.19 9932 Hyundai Venue 8392 9220 -8.98 16.43 22.9 -6.47 9943 Kia Sonet 5404 6871 -21.35 10.58 15.73 -5.15 5612 Mahindra XUV300 3909 4140 -5.57 7.65 8.44 -0.79 4278 Toyota Urban Cruiser 3524 3079 14.45 6.9 4.3 2.6 2561 Renault Kiger 2618 2496 4.88 5.12 5.7 -0.58 2436 Nissan Magnite 1966 2942 -33.17 3.85 5.91 -2.06 2860 Total 51048 55502 -8.02 99.95

Tata has sold over 13,400 units of the Nexon, seeing a six percent decline from March 2022. Its market share has nicely grown by around 12 percent, registering an average six-month sales figure of 12,000 units per month.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza clocked 11,764 units in April, registering a five percent downturn. The SUV falls just short of having 10,000 units per month as its six-month average.

The Hyundai Venue’s sales has dropped from 9,220 units in March to 8,392 units in April, a decline of six percent. It also saw a six percent decline in market share, from around 23 percent.

The Kia Sonet takes up the fourth place in this list, but is nearly 3,000 units away from the third position. The Kia SUV’s monthly sales and market share have plummeted by over 20 and five percent, respectively.

The Mahindra XUV300’s M-o-M sales have gone down by a small five percent, which is just below its average six-month sales.

The Urban Cruiser is one of the two subcompact SUVs which reported a growth in sales, the Toyota by around 14 percent. Its monthly sales have grown by around 500 units.

The Renault Kiger is the other subcompact SUV that saw a growth, but this time by a less impressive five percent.

The last place is occupied by the Nissan Magnite, which despite being one of the most affordable cars in this list, saw a whopping sales loss of 1000 units, or just over 33 percent, this month.

Summing up, the overall segment witnesses a drop in the sales by eight percent or around 4,500 units.

