Tata Motors Opens Two New EV-centric Showrooms In Kochi, Kerala

Modified On Aug 30, 2024 06:24 PM By Dipan

The two new Tata EV outlets have been opened in Edappally and Kalamassery in Kochi

Tata Motors has unveiled two new EV-specific outlets in Kochi, Kerala. These new showrooms are located in Edappally and Kalamassery areas in the Kochi district. These new Tata EV outlets have been opened to the public from today.

The Edappally store, which Tata Motors claims is the largest EV store in India, spans over 8,800 sq. ft. and can display more than 10 vehicles. It includes ample parking space for customers and a 60 kW DC fast charger as well. In the coming months, a dedicated EV service facility will open nearby, featuring 17 bays (12 mechanical and 5 body shops) and the capability to service over 800 vehicles per month.

The TATA EV Kalamassery store, covering over 6,100 sq. ft., provides ample space to display 6 Tata EVs and includes sufficient parking for visitors. It features a 60 kW DC fast charger available for customers. A dedicated EV service facility with 11 mechanical bays will be added soon and will have the capacity to service over 700 EVs per month.

Also Read: Here Are 6 Cars That Are Expected To Launch This 2024 Festive Season Under Rs 20 Lakh

Tata EV Outlets

Last year, Tata Motors committed to opening new showrooms exclusively for its EVs, without displaying any internal combustion engine (ICE) models. This move aims to clearly distinguish between its ICE and EV offerings and offer a specialized experience. These EV showrooms feature modern designs with sustainable materials, include a charging infrastructure and provide information about EVs. They also have a coffee shop and touch screens where customers can explore different EV models and colours.

Tata EV Cars

Tata's EV portfolio includes five models: the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and the newly launched Curvv EV. Additionally, an electric version of the Tata Harrier has been spotted in testing, suggesting a potential launch in 2025. Its sibling, the Tata Safari EV is also expected to debut with the Harrier EV.

Do you think other EV manufacturers should open EV-centric outlets in India? Tell us in the comments section below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.