Published On Feb 01, 2022 07:37 PM By Sonny

It witnessed a year-on-year growth of 50 percent for the month of January

Tata’s monthly sales continue to rise with a new company best to start off 2022.

Newly launched CNG models helped accelerate monthly figures.

EV sales increased by 463 percent over January 2021, accounting for 7 percent monthly sales.

Tata’s rise in the Indian passenger vehicle space continues in 2022 with a new company best monthly sales figure of 40,777 units in January. It also continues to set new personal bests in the EV space which accounted for 2,892 units of the month’s total sales.

Here’s how the January 2022 figures compare to Tata’s performance the year before:

Category January 2022 January 2021 % change (YoY) ICE Models 37,885 26,464 43% EV Models 2,892 514 463% Total 40,777 26,978 51%

The Indian carmaker was the second-best selling brand in December 2021, second only to Maruti Suzuki and ahead of Hyundai. Collectively, its month-on-month figures increased by over 15 percent in the first month of 2022, aided by the launch of the new CNG variants for the Tiago and Tigor.

The most significant increase in sales however is that of EVs. Tata currently sells the most affordable long range EVs in India with the all-electric versions of the Tigor and Nexon. While the Tigor EV was relatively new to the personal car lineup, EV monthly sales more than quadrupled in the space of a year. The Nexon EV currently claims 312km of range with prices starting from Rs 14.29 lakh, and the Tigor EV claims 306km per charge and starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (prices are ex-showroom).

While we do not have the model-wise sales figures yet, expect the regular Nexon and Punch to be among the top sellers for Tata with over 10K sales each. Stay tuned for our monthly segment-wise sales stories to know more.