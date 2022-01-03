Decline In December Sales For Hyundai Allowed Tata To Take Second Spot

Published On Jan 03, 2022 03:03 PM By Sonny

The top spot in monthly sales was, as usual, secured by Maruti Suzuki

The sales figures for the final month of 2021 have started to come in and they present quite a surprise: Tata displaced Hyundai from its comfortable spot in second by a margin of 2,987 units.

Tata has been on the rise in the last few years with a slew of new-gen products like the Nexon, Altroz and Harrier. It has constantly been recording significant improvements in its year-on-year sales and in December. Hyundai has been sitting comfortably behind Maruti in the monthly sales standings for a long time with the success of its SUVs and hatchbacks, but its December figures dipped just enough to see it fall behind Tata for a change. Let’s take a closer look at the figures:

Brand Year-on-year Month-on-month December 2021 December 2020 December 2021 November 2021 Tata Motors 35,299 23,545 35,299 29,780 Hyundai 32,312 47,400 32,312 37,001

The Indian carmaker improved on its December 2020 sales by 50 percent while its month-on-month figures grew by around 18 percent. In comparison, Hyundai witnessed a year-on-year decline of nearly 32 percent while the monthly sales dropped by more than 12 percent. We’ll have to wait for the model-wise sales figures for December 2021 to see which were the gainers and losers for each brand, but we have good reason to believe that the recently launched Punch played a key role in helping Tata edge ahead of its rival.

While this jump in monthly standings for Tata may only be a temporary success timed with a slight dip for Hyundai, it is proof of the brand’s growing popularity with more exciting models in the pipeline. At the same time, the Korean carmaker will be looking to improve sales dramatically and re-establish itself firmly ahead of its closest rivals. For reference, Maruti remained ahead in sales volume, with 1.3 lakh units for December 2021.