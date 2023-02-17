Modified On Feb 17, 2023 03:28 PM By Shreyash for Tata Harrier

Bookings for both updated Tata SUVs are already open for Rs 30,000

Tata has updated the Harrier and Safari with new features.

Now they include ADAS, along with an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Mahindra XUV700 was the first in the segment to offer ADAS.

Tata’s ADAS do not include all the features offered in the top-spec XUV700.

Prices for the updated Harrier and Safari are expected to be announced in March.

Tata has upgraded the Harrier and Safari with the technology to catch up with the competition, such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and ADAS (advanced driver assist systems). These updates help the Tata SUVs bridge the gap to one of their key rivals, the Mahindra XUV700.

While all three SUVs now do come with ADAS, the exact list of features included varies slightly between the two brands. One major technology missing from the 2023 Harrier and Safari is adaptive cruise control which is offered with the XUV700. Here’s the full list of both brands’ driver-assistance systems:

Features Tata Harrier/Safari Mahindra XUV700 Adaptive Cruise Control No Yes Lane Departure Warning Yes Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes High Beam Assist Yes Yes Traffic Sign Recognition Yes Yes Auto Emergency Braking Yes Yes Forward Collision Warning Yes Yes Rear Collision Warning Yes No Blind View Monitor Yes Yes

The Tata SUVs have one advantage over the XUV700 in the form of rear collision warning, which the Mahindra does not feature. Apart from these differences, all three SUVs have all of the essential ADAS features.

What is adaptive cruise control?

The adaptive cruise control system uses the car's radar system to detect the distance from the vehicle ahead and its real-time speed, and automatically increases or decreases your vehicle's speed.

In comparison, cruise control allows the driver to set and maintain a speed without the use of the accelerator pedal. Some systems can still come down to the set speed if you had to accelerate, but cannot adjust the speed based on the vehicle in front.

Expected Launch and Other Rivals

Tata has already started taking bookings for the updated Harrier and Safari for a token amount of Rs 30,000, and we expect these SUVs to go on sale here sometime in March. Both the five-seater and seven-seater SUVs also rival the likes of the MG Hector/Hector Plus and higher variants of the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar.

