Tata Harrier Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 45,000
Even though the prices have gone up, the SUV is still offered with the same BS4 engine and features as before
The Harrier is now priced from Rs 13.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
It continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (140PS/350Nm).
A BS6-compliant Harrier is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020.
The Harrier could soon receive a Hyundai-sourced automatic gearbox as well.
Expect prices to go up further with the introduction of the BS6 powertrain.
Tata will also introduce the Gravitas (7-seater Harrier) at the show.
The Tata Harrier has received a price hike for the new year. The hike ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 across its entire lineup. Here’s a variant wise comparison of the old and new prices:
|
Variant
|
New Price (2020)
|
Old Price (2019)
|
Difference
|
XE
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
XM
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
Rs 14.25 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
XT
|
Rs 15.89 lakh
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
XZ
|
Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
XZ (Dual Tone)
|
Rs 17.3 lakh
|
Rs 16.95 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
XT (Dark Edition)
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 15.55 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
|
XZ (Dark Edition)
|
Rs 17.3 lakh
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Rs 45,000
(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)
This is the second price hike for the Harrier after last year’s uniform increase of Rs 30,000. The features, as well as the mechanicals on the Harrier, remain the same as before, though. It continues to be powered the BS4-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 140PS of max power and 350Nm of peak torque. Currently, Tata offers the SUV with just a 6-speed manual transmission.
A BS6-compliant version of the five-seater SUV is also likely to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 and hence, the prices are expected to go up again soon. With this upgrade, the 2.0-litre diesel unit is likely to get a bump in power of up to 170PS. This will put the Harrier in the Compass’ territory with which it shares its engine. Meanwhile, the Harrier’s seven-seater version, the Gravitas, will be launched at the Auto Expo and is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.
