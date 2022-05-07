Tata EV Platforms Explained: Gen1 vs Gen2 vs Gen3

Published On May 07, 2022 09:43 AM By Sonny

  • 15909 Views
  • Write a comment

Each platform represents a stage of Tata’s journey towards electrified mobility and we’ll explain what they’re about

Tata has been the leading brand for EVs in India for quite some time now thanks to a well positioned product that offers a practical range at affordable prices. In 2022, the brand debuted two new concepts previewing the future of Tata EVs, each based on new architectures called Gen2 and Gen3. Let’s dive into what makes them different from each other and from the Gen1 EV platform.

What kind of models will be based on each platform?

The Tata Nexon EV’s Waiting Periods Will Not Reduce Anytime Soon. Here’s Why

The Gen1 platform underpins existing Tata EVs, i.e., the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. These are electric variants of existing combustion-engine models from Tata. 

Tata Curvv Electric SUV Coupe Concept Detailed In 15 Pictures

The Gen2 architecture is an evolutionary upgrade over its predecessor and is scalable to suit models of various sizes. It will also be able to spawn both EVs and ICE models, like the Gen1. However, this platform focuses more on EV compatibility than ICE compared to Gen1.

Related: Tata Will Launch The Curvv ICE (Petrol And Diesel) As A Hyundai Creta Fighter

Tata Avinya Concept Detailed In 20 Pics

Meanwhile, Gen3 is dedicated to EVs only. Hence, it has a skateboard type design with increased space between the axles to house the battery pack under the flat floor. Additionally, EVs based on the Gen3 platform will be aimed at markets outside of India as well. Thus, we can expect to see Tata introduce premium EVs in the future.

Expected range from EVs of each platform

The two models offered on the Gen1 platform so far are both sub-4m offerings. They both offer a certified range of just over 300km and their batteries can be charged using 50kW DC fast chargers. (The latest model on the Gen1 architecture is the Nexon EV Max which uses a larger battery pack for a higher range closer to 400km.)

Tata Gen1 EV platform

The EV-focused Gen2 architecture can accommodate newer drivetrain systems and larger battery packs for both better performance and increased range. Tata states EVs based on this platform will deliver between 400km and 500km of certifiable range. They would also be capable of faster charging from both AC and DC sources.

With Gen3 EVs, Tata is aiming for a minimum certifiable range of 500km. It will also be equipping them with the electric infrastructure for hyper charging capabilities to be able to add up to 500km of range in 30 minutes. At present, there is no EV priced below Rs 30 lakh with a claimed range of 500km.

Also read: Top 7 Things You Need To Know About The Tata Gen3 EV Platform

Added capabilities and functionalities

While the Tata EVs based on the Gen1 platform are quite straightforward in their application of the electrified powertrain, the newer architectures are capable of doing more. The Gen2 platform will underpin EVs that can share their charge with other EVs, or use it to power household appliances using a 3-pin socket. This feature is known as vehicle-to-load, or vehicle-to-vehicle charging. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 V2L

This image is for representational purposes only

Tata stated its Gen2 EV models will feature enhanced connectivity for telematic and over-the-air updates while also being capable of running more advanced computing systems to potentially offer ADAS features.

The Gen3 EV is expected to be capable of autonomous driving tech beyond the ADAS features currently offered in mass market cars priced below Rs 20 lakh. This architecture also promises safer EVs thanks to its structural design while also offering better protection to the battery from all types of climates and terrains.

Tata Motors MD Confirms Avinya To Enter Production By 2025

However, the biggest advantage of the Gen3 architecture is the ability to offer far more interior space from the given proportions. As seen in the Avinya concept, it is able to offer cabin space which is comparable to the Harrier while being similar in length to the Hyundai Creta.

When will the newer platforms reach the market?

The first model based on the Gen2 platform will be the production-spec version of the Concept Currv electric SUV coupe. According to Tata, the concept is almost ready for the road. The final market-ready version of the Currv is slated to arrive by 2024. 

Tata Will Launch The Curvv ICE (Petrol And Diesel) As A Hyundai Creta Fighter

Surprisingly, the Gen3 EV is scheduled to arrive shortly after with a production-ready model by 2025. The first offering will be a market-ready version of the Avinya concept itself.

Tata Avinya Concept Detailed In 20 Pics

In the meantime, we can also expect more Gen1 EVs and or different versions with an extended range. The two models that have already been announced are the electric variants of the Altroz premium hatchback and the Punch micro SUV. Tata seems to be firmly on track for achieving its target of having 10 EVs in its lineup by 2025.

Also read: Long-range Tata Nexon EV To Be Called The ‘Nexon EV Max’

    S
    Published by
    Sonny
    Was this article helpful ?

    0 out of 0 found this helpful

    Write your Comment

    Read Full News
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    • Tata Nexon EV Max
      Tata Nexon EV Max
      Rs.18.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: May 2022
    • BMW i4
      BMW i4
      Rs.80.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: May 2022
    • Kia EV6
      Kia EV6
      Rs.65.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jun 2022
    • Volvo XC40 Recharge
      Volvo XC40 Recharge
      Rs.65.00 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Jul 2022
    • Mahindra eKUV100
      Mahindra eKUV100
      Rs.8.25 LakhEstimated Price
      Expected Launch: Aug 2022
    Upcoming Electric Cars
    HomeNew CarsNewsTata EV Platforms Explained: Gen1 vs Gen2 vs Gen3
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience