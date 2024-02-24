Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos vs Honda Elevate: Specifications Comparison
The Tata Curvv is set to go up against a wide range of rivals, but does it pack a punch against the Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate on paper?
The compact SUV segment in India is already a hotly contested space with as many as nine models that includes the Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Now, with the Tata Curvv (an SUV-coupe) set to enter this competitive segment, we have compared its details with a few of its key rivals mentioned earlier, starting with their dimensions.
Dimensions
|
Dimension
|
Tata Curvv
|
Kia Seltos
|
Honda Elevate
|
Length
|
4308 mm
|
4365 mm
|
4312 mm
|
Width
|
1810 mm
|
1800 mm
|
1790 mm
|
Height
|
1630 mm
|
1645 mm^
|
1650 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2560 mm
|
2610 mm
|
2650 mm
^with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails
-
The Tata Curvv is the widest offering here.
-
In terms of the overall length, it’s the Kia Seltos that is the longest compact SUV of the trio.
-
When it comes to the overall height and wheelbase, it’s the Honda Elevate here that is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase, beating the Curvv by 20 mm and 90 mm, respectively.
Petrol Powertrain
|
Specification
|
Tata Curvv
|
Kia Seltos
|
Honda Elevate
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre N/A* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre N/A* petrol
|
Power
|
125 PS
|
115 PS/ 160 PS
|
121 PS
|
Torque
|
225 Nm
|
144 Nm/ 253 Nm
|
145 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed iMT^, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT
*N.A. - Naturally Aspirated
^iMT - manual without the clutch pedal
-
While the Curvv’s petrol powertrain here is the smallest in size (displacement), it is a turbocharged unit and hence has the second-highest torque figure among the trio.
-
The Seltos’ 1.5-litre turbo powertrain is the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine on offer in the compact SUV space. Kia is also the only carmaker here to offer a choice of two petrol engines and a total of four transmission options.
-
Between the Seltos and Elevate’s naturally aspirated engines, it’s the Honda SUV that makes more power and 1 Nm of more torque. It gets the same transmission options as the Seltos with the N.A. unit.
Diesel Powertrain
|
Specification
|
Tata Curvv
|
Kia Seltos
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
260 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
-
All carmakers here, except for Honda, offer their SUVs with a diesel powertrain option.
-
The Curvv has been confirmed to come with the Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine. While its automatic transmission options haven’t been revealed as yet, it will come with a 6-speed MT.
Feature Highlights
|
Tata Curvv (expected)
|
Kia Seltos
|
Honda Elevate
|
|
|
-
For those of you looking to buy the most feature-packed SUV here, it’s the Kia Seltos that should be your pick. Kia has equipped it with segment leading features such as dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone AC.
-
While Tata is yet to reveal the complete features list of the Curvv, it is expected to be a feature-rich offering too. We believe it will get premium comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Harrier-Safari duo.
-
Even though the Honda Elevate packs features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen and ADAS, it misses out on premium equipment like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and a fully digital driver’s display as offered on its rivals here.
Price
|
Tata Curvv (expected)
|
Kia Seltos
|
Honda Elevate
|
Price range (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh
|
Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh
While the Tata Curvv is yet to be launched, we are expecting it to have an aggressive introductory price range to attract customers in the crowded compact SUV segment. Its diesel variants are also expected to undercut the Seltos’ top-spec pricing by a big margin. While the Honda Elevate has the costliest entry point of the trio, it’s the Kia SUV whose top-spec variant crosses the Rs 20-lakh mark.
All prices ex-showroom pan-India
