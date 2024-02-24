Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos vs Honda Elevate: Specifications Comparison

The Tata Curvv is set to go up against a wide range of rivals, but does it pack a punch against the Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate on paper?

Tata Curvv vs Kia Seltos vs Honda Elevate: specifications comparison

The compact SUV segment in India is already a hotly contested space with as many as nine models that includes the Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Now, with the Tata Curvv (an SUV-coupe) set to enter this competitive segment, we have compared its details with a few of its key rivals mentioned earlier, starting with their dimensions.

Dimensions

Dimension

Tata Curvv

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Length

4308 mm

4365 mm

4312 mm

Width

1810 mm

1800 mm

1790 mm

Height

1630 mm

1645 mm^

1650 mm

Wheelbase

2560 mm

2610 mm

2650 mm

^with 18-inch alloy wheels and roof rails

Tata Curvv

  • The Tata Curvv is the widest offering here.

  • In terms of the overall length, it’s the Kia Seltos that is the longest compact SUV of the trio.

  • When it comes to the overall height and wheelbase, it’s the Honda Elevate here that is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase, beating the Curvv by 20 mm and 90 mm, respectively.

Petrol Powertrain

Specification

Tata Curvv

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre N/A* petrol/ 1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre N/A* petrol

Power

125 PS

115 PS/ 160 PS

121 PS

Torque

225 Nm

144 Nm/ 253 Nm

145 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed iMT^, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT

*N.A. - Naturally Aspirated

^iMT - manual without the clutch pedal

  • While the Curvv’s petrol powertrain here is the smallest in size (displacement), it is a turbocharged unit and hence has the second-highest torque figure among the trio.

Kia Seltos turbo-petrol engine

  • The Seltos’ 1.5-litre turbo powertrain is the most powerful and torqueist petrol engine on offer in the compact SUV space. Kia is also the only carmaker here to offer a choice of two petrol engines and a total of four transmission options.

  • Between the Seltos and Elevate’s naturally aspirated engines, it’s the Honda SUV that makes more power and 1 Nm of more torque. It gets the same transmission options as the Seltos with the N.A. unit.

Diesel Powertrain

Specification

Tata Curvv

Kia Seltos

Engine

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

116 PS

Torque

260 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

  • All carmakers here, except for Honda, offer their SUVs with a diesel powertrain option.

Tata Curvv

  • The Curvv has been confirmed to come with the Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine. While its automatic transmission options haven’t been revealed as yet, it will come with a 6-speed MT.

Feature Highlights

Tata Curvv (expected)

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRL light bar

  • connected LED taillights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Auto AC

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Paddle shifters (Auto only)

  • Premium JBL sound system

  • Cruise control

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ADAS

  • Auto-LED headlights withLED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED connected taillights

  • 18-inch gloss-black alloy wheels

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

  • Ambient lighting

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Heads-up display

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Paddle shifters

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • TPMS

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ESC

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED taillights

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT

  • Connected car tech

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Sunroof

  • Auto AC

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • LaneWatch camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Reversing camera

  • For those of you looking to buy the most feature-packed SUV here, it’s the Kia Seltos that should be your pick. Kia has equipped it with segment leading features such as dual-integrated 10.25-inch displays, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and dual-zone AC.

Tata Curvv touchscreen

  • While Tata is yet to reveal the complete features list of the Curvv, it is expected to be a feature-rich offering too. We believe it will get premium comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Harrier-Safari duo.

Honda Elevate touchscreen

  • Even though the Honda Elevate packs features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen and ADAS, it misses out on premium equipment like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and a fully digital driver’s display as offered on its rivals here.

Price

Tata Curvv (expected)

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Price range (ex-showroom)

Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 17 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh

While the Tata Curvv is yet to be launched, we are expecting it to have an aggressive introductory price range to attract customers in the crowded compact SUV segment. Its diesel variants are also expected to undercut the Seltos’ top-spec pricing by a big margin. While the Honda Elevate has the costliest entry point of the trio, it’s the Kia SUV whose top-spec variant crosses the Rs 20-lakh mark.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

