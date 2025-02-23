Tata Curvv Turbo-petrol Manual: Real-world Performance Tested

Tata CurvvThe Curvv we tested was equipped with 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) which makes 125 PS and 225 Nm

The Tata Curvv made its market entry in September 2024 as one of the first mass-market SUV coupes in the country. The Curvv is offered with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option, all three available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). We recently had the opportunity to drive the T-GDi turbo-petrol manual version of the Curvv, and here’s how it performs in the real world.

Powertrain Details

Tata has provided the Curvv SUV-coupe with a choice of two turbo-petrol and a diesel engine. Here are the details of the petrol variants:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi Turbo-petrol (new) Power 125 PS Torque 225 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Now, let’s have look art performance figures of the Curvv turbo-petrol manual:

Acceleration Test

Tests Time Taken 0-100 kmph 10.96 seconds Quarter Mile 17.60 seconds at 129.7 kmph Kickdown (30-80 kmph) 7.08 seconds

In our acceleration, the Curvv went from nought to 100 kmph in nearly 11 seconds. It completed a quarter mile in 17.6 seconds at a speed of 129.7 kmph. In the kickdown of 30 to 80 kmph, the Curvv took 7.08 seconds.

Braking Test

Tests Distance Taken 100-0 kmph 42.02 metres 80-0 kmph 25.37 metres

When coming to a stop from 100 kmph, the Curvv covered a distance of 42 metres, while doing the same from 80 kmph it covered just over 25 metres. The top-spec variant of the Curvv gets all-wheel disc brakes.

Disclaimer: The real-world performance figures may vary depending on the driver, vehicle health, and road conditions.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Tata Curvv competes not only with the Citroen Basalt, but also with the wider compact SUV segment, challenging models like the Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Hyundai Creta.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.