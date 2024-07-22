Modified On Jul 22, 2024 01:36 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

The images reveal the front and rear of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv, finished in Daytona Gray

The Curvv ICE gets connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlights and front parking sensors.

At the rear, it has a connected LED taillight, a tall-ish bootlid, and a rear spoiler.

Expected features to include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a digital driver's display and ventilated front seats.

The ICE version of Curvv is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

The prices of the Curvv EV is to be revealed on August 7, while Curvv ICE will be launched later.

Prices of the Curvv ICE is expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Soon after the unveiling of the Tata Curvv, the SUV-coupe from Tata has just been spied completely undisguised. The real-life images of the Curvv’s internal combustion engine (ICE) have surfaced online, giving us a closer look at the SUV-coupe’s design. Tata is set to announce the prices of the Curvv EV on August 7, with the Curvv ICE pricing to follow later.

What Was Observed?

This is the first time the production-spec Curvv has been spotted uncovered, finished in what looks like the Daytona Gray colour option as seen on other Tata offerings. At the front, the Curvv features a connected LED DRL strip, which has now become a signature design element for Tata’s newest SUV models. Below that, you can also notice the grille featuring chrome studs as prevalent on the new Harrier.

The headlights and fog lights are vertically stacked within a triangular housing. Moving further below, you can notice the front parking sensors and camera, which is part of the 360-degree setup on board. In the side profile, it gets for the first time in any Tata car, flush-type door handles and a new flower-petal inspired alloy wheel design.

The rear profile features a connected tail light setup, maintaining continuity with the front design. It stands out with its sloping roofline, featuring a rear spoiler and shark-fin antenna present on the roof. The Curvv branding is placed at the centre of the boot gate, finished in chrome. The rear bumper also gets a faux-skid plate with silver finishing on it.

Expected Cabin, Features and Safety

The interior of the Curvv was not seen on the model spotted, but from previous spy shots we can expect it to have a Nexon-like dashboard with a different cabin theme. In terms of features, it is expected to have a dual screen setup (a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display), wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety net is expected to have six airbags (likely as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and a set of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The Curvv ICE is expected to be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are detailed as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre TGDi (turbo-petrol) engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch transmission

The EV version of the Curvv is expected to get two battery pack options, with an expected claimed range of around 500 km. Tata is yet to reveal the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV.

Expected Price and Rivals

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv ICE will lock horns with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aicross.

