Tata Curvv Gets A Second Red Colour, Check Out New Nitro Crimson Shade In Real-life Images

The new red hue, which will be offered alongside the existing Flame Red hue, will be available only in select variants

The Tata Curvv has received a new colour named Nitro Crimson, taking the total colour choices to seven. This particular colour option was showcased when the Curvv ICE concept was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023. This colour too, is variant specific and will be available only from the mid-spec Creative variant onwards. It will be available alongside the existing Flame Red paint scheme. Here is a quick look at how the new exterior colour looks in real life:

Front

The second red colour, Nitro Crimson, is darker in appearance when compared to the bright Flame Red hue. As the only addition is the colour, the front design aspects remain unchanged, such as the abundance of silver inserts on the grille as well as connected LED DRLs and vertical LED headlights

Side

Under bright lights, an interesting aspect of this new hue is that it has a hint of orange in its shade. This colour is available in an optional dual-tone finish in the Creative Plus S, Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus A variants. Other aspects of the Curvv such as the sloping roofline, flush door handles and alloys remain the same.

The other colour choices of the Curvv include Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Opera Blue.

Rear

The rear profile boasts a roof-mounted spoiler, connected LED taillamps, and CURVV badging across the centre in chrome. Similar to the side profile, the combo of black colour elements with the new red shade provides a visually pleasing contrast.

Powertrain

The Tata Curvv gets three engine choices, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre TGDI petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual transmission / 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

Price And Rivals

The price of Tata Curvv ranges between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Tata Curvv goes up against the Citroen Basalt, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Hyundai Creta.

