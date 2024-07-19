Modified On Jul 19, 2024 07:04 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The exterior of the production-spec Tata Curvv ICE borrows design inspiration from currently available Tata SUVs like the Nexon and Harrier

After a long wait, the Tata Curvv has finally been revealed. It serves as a stylish alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, and will be the first mass-market SUV-coupé offering from the Indian marque. Tata will also bring out an all-electric version of the Curvv, which is slated to go on sale before its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. In this story, let’s check out the Curvv ICE’s exterior in 7 images:

Front

It comes with a split-lighting setup at the front as seen on the new Nexon and the Harrier-Safari duo, a connected LED DRL strip, and chrome-studded embellishments in the grille and lower portion of the bumper. You can also notice the front camera located in the lower half of the grille.

Headlights

The vertically stacked LED headlights and fog lamps are placed in a triangular housing at each end. Tata has also provided the Curvv ICE with a narrow air curtain with grooves, which are likely optimised for better airflow and aerodynamics.

Side

Probably the biggest eye-catching element on the Curvv ICE is the coupe-like roofline, which flows into its high-standing rear. You can also notice the provision of flush-fitting door handles, which have been equipped on a Tata car for the first time as well as for the compact SUV segment. You can also notice the ORVM-mounted side camera, which will be part of the 360-degree setup.

Alloy Wheels

Tata has equipped the production-spec Curvv ICE with dual-tone alloy wheels, which have the same petal-like design as seen on the model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The cladding around the wheel arches has a glossy black finish for a more premium and sporty appeal.

Rear

The Tata SUV-coupe’s back feels tall and the boot lid is positioned a lot higher than the bonnet, which has likely been done to increase the luggage space on offer (422 litres claimed).

Tail Lights

Its key styling detail here is the wraparound and connected LED tail lights. The tall bumper – having a faux skid plate with silver finish at the bottom – mimics the split-headlight setup, which is replaced by the reflectors and reversing lamps here.

Powertrain Options

Tata is expected to offer the Curvv ICE with both petrol and diesel engine options, specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre TGDi (turbo-petrol) engine 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Launch, Price And Rivals

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to go on sale in September 2024, as the Curvv EV is slated to arrive first on August 7. The Curvv ICE will face off competition from the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq.

