10 Features Tata Curvv Can Borrow And Get Over Tata Nexon EV

Modified On Jul 17, 2024 07:25 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

Some features the Curvv EV is likely to have over the Nexon EV include Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone AC

The Tata Curvv is set to be unveiled on July 19, in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) versions. It is set to be positioned above the Nexon EV, and hence, the Curvv is expected to borrow some features from its sub-4m electric SUV sibling while also having some additional features on board over the later. Here are 5 key features the Curvv may borrow from the Nexon EV and 5 new features it could offer over it.

A 360-degree Camera

It is a safety feature that provides the driver with an all-around view of the car and its immediate surroundings, helping to eliminate blind spots, particularly while parking in tight spots or when commuting in heavy traffic. It is already available in the Nexon EV and is expected to be included in the Curvv EV as well.

Ventilated Seats

Ventilated seats, which are a boon in the tropical climate like ours, have become increasingly common in mass-market cars in recent years. The Nexon EV comes with front ventilated seats in its higher-spec variants, and it’s expected that the Curvv EV will be provided with this convenience feature as well.

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

The Nexon EV features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, which the Curvv EV may adopt as well. This feature has already been spotted during Bharat Mobility Expo. This digital cluster can synchronize with the infotainment screen, enabling the driver to view the map directly on the cluster using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

12.3-inch infotainment system

One of the key feature upgrades when Tata introduced the facelifted Nexon EV in 2023 was the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen unit. It came with a cleaner and faster UI compared to the previously offered 7-inch unit and the same display is now expected on the Curvv EV as well. Tata also offers this infotainment system with an Arcade.ev mode, an app store that lets you download entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube and also games.

Front Parking Sensors

Another safety feature that helps in tight parking spaces and city traffic is front parking sensors. It's possible Tata could offer this feature in the Curvv EV, borrowing it from the Nexon EV’s features list.

Level 2 ADAS

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is one of those features that could make its way to the electric version of the Curvv SUV-coupe which is missing on the Nexon EV. We can expect features like lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Dual Zone AC

It is a comfort and convenience feature that allows individually adjusting the cabin temperature for the front two passengers. Although it's currently available on Tata's larger SUVs, namely the Harrier and Safari, we anticipate that the Curvv EV will also be equipped with this premium feature.

Panoramic Sunroof

One of the most demanded features in recent years has been a sunroof, and also the bigger panoramic unit. A recent spy shot of the Curvv's roof had confirmed the presence of a panoramic sunroof, which is not present on the smaller Nexon EV.

Powered Driver Seat

The Tata Curvv is definitely set to boast a range of features in terms of comfort and convenience, with an electrically adjustable powered driver seat on offer. It should help the driver find the most comfortable seating position with much ease.

Flush-type door handles

We already saw the Tata Curvv at the Bharat Mobility Expo as a concept, where it was shown that Tata is going to do away with the conventional door handles in favour of premium-looking flush-type door handles. It will also mark the first time that this convenience-yet-stylish feature will be offered on a Tata car.

Though these features are not yet confirmed, we expect the Curvv to offer most of these premium features over the Nexon EV. Which feature are you most interested to see on the Curvv EV? Let us know in the comments.

