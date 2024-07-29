Modified On Jul 29, 2024 02:50 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

Both SUV-coupes are expected to debut in August 2024, with the Tata Curvv slated to be available in both ICE and EV versions

Two new mass market SUV-coupes are making their way to Indian roads. One is the Tata Curvv, which is making its debut on August 7 in its electric avatar, and the other is the Citroen Basalt, which is Citroen’s fifth product in the Indian market. Though both the automakers have not fully revealed the details about their latest products, we have gathered some information about them from the recent teasers. Here are 5 features the Curvv is expected to offer over the Basalt.

Bigger Screens

Tata recently teased the interiors of the Curvv, confirming that it will get the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, both borrowed from the Nexon EV. Meanwhile, Citroen will equip the Basalt with a 10.2-inch infotainment system and a 7-inch digital driver's display. So, if you prefer bigger screens, the Tata Curvv will suit your needs better.

Panoramic Sunroof

During the unveiling of the Tata Curvv, it was shown to have a panoramic sunroof. However, there has been no indication of a sunroof (not even a single-pane unit) from the teasers released for the Basalt.

Premium Speakers

The Tata Curvv is expected to feature a 9-speaker system, including a subwoofer, likely by JBL, which is already available on other Tata models like Harrier and Safari. However, the Citroen Basalt may come with a non-branded audio system.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv vs Tata Curvv EV: Exterior Design Comparison

Ventilated Seats

Another feature that the Citroen Basalt is likely to miss but the Tata Curvv is expected to get is ventilated front seats. This feature can be particularly useful during the peak summer seasons in some parts of our country. Tata already offers ventilated seats in most of its SUVs, including the Punch EV, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier, so it is most likely to feature on the Curvv duo as well.

ADAS

The Tata Curvv is expected to be offered with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as confirmed by various spy shots. Some of the ADAS features Curvv is expected to get include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and blind spot view monitor. In contrast, the Citroen Basalt will not get any ADAS tech.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh while the Curvv EV could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Citroen Basalt is expected to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the SUV-coupes will serve as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates