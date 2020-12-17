Tata Altroz Turbo-Petrol Spied Again, Will Get DCT To Rival 2020 Hyundai i20

Published On Dec 17, 2020 05:00 PM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

Tata is set to introduce an automatic option for the Altroz by early-2021

It was first announced in early-2019 at Geneva, before the standard model’s launch in January 2020.

It gets petrol and diesel engines with manual transmissions only.

Altroz turbo to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an expected output of 110PS.

This engine is likely to get a choice of a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The turbo-petrol engine will likely be offered on top-spec variants at a premium of at least Rs 1 lakh over standard petrol variants.

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback was launched at the start of 2020 with the choice of petrol and diesel engines but no automatic options. Tata announced a turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz at its pre-production debut but it hasn’t been launched as yet. The Altroz Turbo has now been spotted again in a new bright blue paint.

The Altroz Turbo doesn’t seem to feature any visual differences from the standard Altroz on sale, apart from a turbo badge at the bottom of the tailgate. We first spotted the blue Altroz a few months back, but only from behind. It seems to be the same exterior colour as the Tectonic Blue offered on the Nexon sub-4m SUV. This shade is not offered on the regular Altroz and may be exclusive to the turbo variants once launched.

Tata will offer the Altroz Turbo with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which will have an expected output of 110PS and 140Nm but these figures have not yet been officially confirmed. Recent reports strongly suggest this engine will be offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) transmission along with a 5-speed manual. The new DCT would not only fill the absence of an automatic variant in the Altro lineup but also allow it to take on the new Hyundai i20 which offers a similar powertrain option. However, Hyundai’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol is more powerful with an output of 120PS and 172Nm.

Also read: Tata Altroz To Get Turbo-petrol Engine In Four Variants

The Altroz Turbo is unlikely to get any feature additions. Instead, it will simply offer an additional engine choice with the existing high-spec XT and XZ variants. The premium over the standard petrol variants is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh with the manual gearbox while the DCT automatic will be even more expensive. The Altroz retails between Rs 5.44 lakh and Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Glanza.

