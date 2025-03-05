Mahindra Thar Roxx With Mocha Brown Interior Deliveries Begin

The Mocha Brown cabin theme is only available with 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in August 2024 as a bigger and more premium alternative to the regular 3-door Thar. Initially, it was only introduced with dual-tone black and white cabin theme and white leatherette seats. While the white colour made the cabin look very premium, it is clearly tough to maintain as it can easily be soiled. Mahindra has now introduced the Mocha Brown cabin theme with the Thar Roxx's 4WD variants in October 2024. Units with this new interior theme have now reached dealerships and deliveries of the same have commenced as well.

While the overall cabin layout remains similar and also the top part of the dashboard is still finished in black, but the bottom half is finished in brown.

The same brown and black treatment has also been given to the doors.

The seats also come with brown and black leatherette upholstery. Even the front armrest is covered in this brown shade, however, the roof liner still comes in white.

This new cabin theme is ideal for off-roaders who want to keep their interiors clean, without the hassle of maintaining the white seats. This likely explains why it’s available exclusively with the 4WD variants. Note that customers can still opt for white cabin theme with the Thar Roxx.

Features And Safety

Mahindra hasn’t made any changes to the feature list of the SUV. It comes loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a Harmon Kardon sound system. For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Powertrain Options

The detailed powertrain specifications for the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/ 177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/ Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/ 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD^/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Price Range And Rivals

The overall prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh, while the prices for the 4WD variants start at Rs 19.09 lakh. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Image Credits: Pendem Jagadeesh