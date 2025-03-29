Take A Look At Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select Variant In These Detailed 7 Images

Modified On Mar 29, 2025 10:13 AM By Rohit for Mahindra BE 6

The Pack Three Select variant of the BE 6 looks more premium inside and out, and also gets some more luxury amenities such as ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate

If you have been planning to buy the newly launched Mahindra BE 6, chances are you are confused about which variant to choose from its five broad variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. We recently brought to you how the lower- and mid-spec variants look like, and now in this story, we have detailed the Pack Three Select in some images. Let’s check it out beginning from the exterior design:

Front

While the exterior design of the Pack Three Select is majorly unchanged over the Pack Two, it does get C-shaped LED DRLs. Common design details with previous variants in line include dual-pod LED headlights, sequential turn indicators, and silver-finished skid plate.

Side

The BE 6 Pack Three Select comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and electrically deployed flush-type door handles. It has retained ORVM-mounted turn indicators and thick body cladding from the lower-spec variants.

Rear

One of the stylish touches on the BE 6 Pack Three Select is the lighting sequence on the tail lights. It also has Mahindra’s ‘Infinity’ logo with illumination, the ‘BE 6’ moniker on the tailgate, and a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior

With the Pack Three Select, you get the BE 6 with a leatherette-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel and the gear shifter. Soft touch materials and front centre armrest with storage has been carried over from the Pack Two variant.

It even gets leatherette seat upholstery and touch-enabled controls on the steering wheel, centre console and for the roof lamp switches.

The BE 6 Pack Three Select has retained 2-step reclining backrest for the rear occupants, 60:40 folding rear seats, and adjustable rear headrests (although only for the outer seat passengers) from the lower variants. It even gets a foldout centre armrest, 3-point seatbelts for three adults, and a rear parcel tray.

Features And Safety

Mahindra has provided the Pack Three Select trim of the BE 6 with new features such as a 6-way powered driver seat with lumbar support and ventilated front seats. It also comes with a memory function for the driver seat, dual wireless phone chargers, and powered tailgate. Features such as dual 12.3-inch displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, and a fixed panoramic glass roof have been retained.

In terms of safety, it gets auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse, basic Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver and co-driver attention alert, and seven airbags.

Battery Pack And Range

The BE 6 Pack Three Select variant is provided with a choice of only the smaller 59 kWh battery pack paired to a 231 PS/380 Nm electric motor. It comes with a claimed range (MIDC P1+P2) of 557 km. It even has three levels of regenerative braking and multi-drive modes.

If you pick the top-spec variant, you can have the electric SUV with the larger 79 kWh battery pack coupled with a more powerful 286 PS electric motor, having a claimed range (MIDC P1+P2) of 683 km.

Both the battery packs come with 7.2 kWh AC and 11.2 AC fast charger options, which can take up to 11.7 hours to juice them up. There’s also a 140 kW DC fast charger option for the 59 kWh battery pack, while the larger battery supports up to 170 kW DC fast charging taking 20 minutes for a 20 to 80 percent top up.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select is priced at Rs 24.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Mahindra’s electric SUV fights it out with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

