Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Variant Explained In 7 Images

The mid-spec Pack Two trim carries on with most of the key design features as the lower-spec variants but gets some useful additions in the form of dual-zone AC and some basic ADAS tech

We recently reported that deliveries of the Mahindra BE 6 have now begun. You may already be aware that the EV is sold in five broad variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. We have already covered the base-spec Pack One and the next-in-line Pack One Above variants in images. In this story, let’s check out the mid-spec Pack Two trim in detailed images, starting with its exterior:

Front

Mahindra has already provided the BE 6 with dual-pod auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs right from the base-spec Pack One variant. Over the lower-spec variants, the Pack Two adds sequential turn indicators, and welcome and goodbye animations. It also comes with cornering fog lamps and a silver-finished skid plate.

Side

It’s from the sides that you notice the SUV’s coupe-like roofline, which further enhances its futuristic appeal. While flush-type door handles are standard fitment, the Pack Two retains the 19-inch steel wheels with stylised covers from the Pack One Above variant. Other design details to note are ORVM-mounted turn indicators and thick black body cladding all around.

Rear

The BE 6 features LED tail lights as seen on the lower-spec variants but with the Pack Two, you now get a chunky silver-finished skid plate as well. It also sports the ‘BE 6’ branding on the tailgate and a sporty spoiler.

Interior

One of the main highlights of the BE 6’s cabin is the jet cockpit-inspired setup, featuring a partition between the front passengers and a propeller-like gear shifter. It has a minimalistic interior with key highlights being a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo in the centre and dual-digital displays.

Mahindra has provided it with fabric seat upholstery and it has straps instead of conventional door handles to complement its performance-focussed avatar. It also features soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door trims from this variant onwards. Mahindra offers a front armrest with storage as standard on the BE 6.

It gets 2-step reclining backrest for the rear occupants, 60:40 folding rear seats, and adjustable rear headrests (although only for the outer seat passengers). Also on offer is a foldout centre armrest and 3-point seatbelts for three adults. It’s also from this variant onwards that you get a rear parcel tray with the BE 6.

Features And Safety

The BE 6 Pack Two is a well-loaded variant with creature comforts such as two 10.25-inch screens, a fixed panoramic glass roof, dual-zone AC with rear vents, and 6-way height-adjustable driver seat. It also comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, a wireless phone charger, and NFC car key.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags (from the base variant), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and basic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

A Single Battery Option

Mahindra offers the BE 6’s Pack Two variant with a single 59 kWh battery pack coupled with a 231 PS/380 Nm electric motor. It has a claimed range (MIDC P1+P2) of 557 km. There are three levels of regenerative braking and multi-drive modes available as well.

The top-spec variant also gets the option of a larger 79 kWh battery pack paired with a more powerful 286 PS electric motor, having a claimed range (MIDC P1+P2) of 683 km.

Mahindra offers the two battery packs with a 7.2 kWh AC and 11.2 AC fast charger options, which can take up to 11.7 hours to juice them up. There’s also a 140 kW DC fast charger option for the 59 kWh battery pack, while the larger battery supports up to 170 kW DC fast charging taking 20 minutes for a 20 to 80 percent top up.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the soon-to-be launched Maruti e Vitara.

