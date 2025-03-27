Check Out The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two Variant In 10 Images

Despite being a mid-spec variant, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two gets all the features one would need, including a 16-speaker music system and some ADAS features

The Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the two newest electric offerings to roll out from the manufacturer’s stable. Prices start from Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is offered in four broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. Until now, you must have seen this electric SUV-coupe in its top-end guise. However, if you want to know how it looks like in its 1-above-base Pack Two variant, you are in the right place as we will be giving you a detailed rundown in our image gallery.

Front

The good thing about this variant is that it looks very similar to the top-end version and not like a lower version. Therefore, you get all the modern design elements such as the connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye functionality as well as bi-projector LED headlights. A chunky silver skid plate on the bumper gives the fascia added muscle.

Side

This variant sits on 19-inch alloy wheels that gives the electric SUV-coupe a purposeful stance. It gets flush door handles for the front doors, but unlike the top model, they aren’t electronically deployed and are manual units. Obviously, the highlight is the sloping roof design that looks sleek and stylish.

Rear

A full width LED light bar with welcome and goodbye functionality dominates the rear-end. Rounding off the overall design are the dual spoilers and a chunky skid plate on the bumper.

Interior

Step inside the XEV 9e Pack Two and you’ll be hard pressed to tell that this is a 1-above-base model, courtesy of the three 12.3-inch screens. One giveaway is the fact that this variant gets hard plastics on the dashboard and doors as opposed to the soft touch finish of the top variant.

But the rest of the elements are the same. You get the same leatherette seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the leather-wrapped gearknob as higher variants.

Even rear seat occupants get all the features they need such as rear seat AC vents and reclining functionality for added comfort. However, this variant doesn’t get rear sunshades, which is limited to the Pack Three variant. This brings us to the features list.

Features And Safety

This variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e gets all the features one would need. Highlights include the aforementioned screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic control, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a single wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and push-button start/stop.

Even passenger safety isn’t compromised with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also gets some Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and forward collision warning system.

Some of the features that are reserved for higher variants include ventilated front seats, a knee airbag, 360-degree camera and even more ADAS features.

Powertrain

The Mahindra XEV 9e gets just a single powertrain option, details of which are as follows:

Parameters Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two Power (PS) 231 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm Battery Pack 59 kWh Claimed Range 542 km

The XEV 9e supports fast charging and it takes 20 minutes to juice up from 20 to 80 percent using a 140 kW charger. Also, the top-end Pack Three variant gets a more powerful 280 PS e-motor, paired with a larger 79kWh battery pack to deliver a claimed range of 656 km.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two variant is priced at Rs 24.9 lakh. Deliveries for this variant are set to commence from July 2025 onwards. Meanwhile, the XEV 9e prices range from Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

It goes up against the BYD Atto 3 and upcoming Tata Harrier EV. One can also consider it as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

