Modified On Mar 01, 2023 12:34 PM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

A Japanese company has made this tissue box which can also be used to store small items

The five-door Maruti Jimny was unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and the shape and styling of its three-door version were preserved in the India-spec model. Its design can also be seen in many of its scale models, and one of them is this tissue box that's based on the three-door Jimny.

Made by a company in Japan, this multi-purpose accessory looks like a regular scale model at first, but once you open the little flap on its roof, you will find that it is actually a wet tissue box. Alternatively, it can also be used to store small items or as a pot for small plants once you completely remove its roof.

This product costs 5,500 yen (equivalent to Rs 3,325) and is available in six colours that are similar to the real-life Jimny’s paint options: Kinetic Yellow, Chiffon Ivory, Jungle Green, Medium Grey, White and Black.

Its front grille, headlamps, side profile, wheel arches and even the design of the alloy wheels look identical to the actual car. And once you open its bonnet, you’ll find an even smaller scale model of the three-door Jimny.

The India-spec Maruti Jimny gets a nine-inch touchscreen display, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags and ABS with EBD. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 105PS and 134Nm paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with a four-wheel-drive setup as standard.

While its prices aren’t out yet, bookings for the off-roader are open and it is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The five-door Jimny will be a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

