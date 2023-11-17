Published On Nov 17, 2023 11:36 AM By Ansh for Maruti Jimny

South Africa becomes the first market outside of India to get the 5-door Suzuki Jimny

These units are exported from India but get more colour options.

The 3 extra colours are Silky Silver Metallic, Jungle Green and Chiffon Ivory Metallic dual-tone.

Gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the India-spec version, but with slightly lower output figures.

Features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags and a rearview camera.

The made-in-India Maruti Jimny 5-door has been launched in South Africa and it comes with the same engine option, similar features and a more expensive price tag. While most of the details of the elongated off-roader are the same as the India-spec version, it does have more colour options in South Africa. Check out all of them here.

Colours

It comes in 6 monotone colour options

Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic (Available with the India-spec Jimny as Nexa Blue.)

Arctic White Pearl (Available with the India-spec version.)

Silky Silver Metallic (New)

Bluish Black Pearl (Available with the India-spec version.)

Granite Grey Metallic (Available with the India-spec version.)

Jungle Green (New)

We suspect that this colour (Jungle Green) is a bit too close to the shade of green used for military vehicles in India, and hence it is not being offered to us yet.

There are 3 dual-tone shades available as well

Sizzling Red Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (Available with the India-spec version.)

Kinetic Yellow + Bluish Black Pearl (Available with the India-spec version.)

Chiffon Ivory Metallic + Bluish Black Pearl (New)

A classy and mature shade (Chiffon Ivory Metallic) that still stands out more than silver or gray, the Ivory shade may not be offered here as it is not expected to be popular among Indian buyers.

The Red Metallic colour option in South Africa is available only in a dual-tone shade, while in India, it is also offered as a monotone shade.

Also See: New Suzuki Swift Colour Detailed! Which Ones Do You Want For The India-spec Swift?

Powertrain

The South African version of the 5-door Jimny uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine but churns out a slightly lower output of 102 PS and 130 Nm. It also gets the same transmission options: a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic.

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets A New Engine, Details Revealed!

Also, just like the Indian version, the 5-door Suzuki Jimny in South Africa comes with a four-wheel-drive system as standard with a low-range transfer case and gets a ground clearance of 210 mm.

Features & Safety

Its features list is also the same as the India-spec version. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags (6 airbags are standard in the Indian version), ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold and descent control and a rearview camera.

Prices

The South African 5-door Suzuki Jimny is priced from R4,29,900 to R4,79,900 (ex-showroom), which approximately converts to Rs 19.65 lakh to Rs 21.93 lakh. The India-spec Maruti Jimny 5-door is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom), and is a rival to the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Read More on : Maruti Jimny on road price