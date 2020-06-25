So Nissan Is Now Working On A Sub-4m Sedan?

Published On Jun 25, 2020 07:59 AM By Dhruv.A

It could make its way to Nissan showrooms by the end of 2021

Nissan plans to infuse the sub-4m sedan market with a new product.

It’s likely to share its platform with the Renault Triber.

Could share engine and features with the upcoming Nissan sub-4m SUV.

Will be a petrol-only offering with possibility of multiple transmission options.

Will lock horns with the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire.

Nissan’s 2020-23 business plan for markets like Africa, India and the Middle East is out. It is a part of the company’s global transformation plan announced recently. One of the most striking points is the mention of an affordable B-segment (sub-compact) sedan. Nissan’s track record of sedans in India includes just the Honda City-rivalling Sunny (and the more expensive Teana), we expect this to be a sub-4m offering. After all, sub-4m offerings are a major volume driver for several carmakers in the country and it’s natural for Nissan to target this space.

“The company will build on Nissan’s existing strengths in the region including continued growth in key markets and strong brand presence, maximising synergies with Alliance partners and leveraging an expansive and competitive manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria.”

(Nissan Sunny: Discontinued)

With Nissan’s above statement, it’s easy to assume that the upcoming Nissan “affordable” sedan could be based on the Renault Triber’s platform which is a derivative of the alliance’s smallest modular CMF-A platform. Given that possibility, it is likely to have a wheelbase of anywhere around 2636mm like the Triber’s. If it happens, the Nissan sub-4m sedan will better even the Honda City’s 2600mm wheelbase.

Powering the sub-4m sedan is likely to be a naturally aspirated and turbocharged version of 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that’s part of the Alliance’s portfolio. While it’s too early to comment on the power figures, a manual transmission is likely to be standard fitment. Automatic options could include an AMT (like the Triber) for the naturally aspirated petrol engine and CVT for the turbocharged unit. No diesel engine will be offered.

(Image for representational purpose)

Expect the features pool to be similar to the Triber and the upcoming sub-4m SUV from the Renault stable. This should include LED illumination, touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, more than a couple airbags and probably, connected technology as well.

It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and the Ford Aspire. Nissan will be aiming for a competitive price tag starting at around Rs 4.75 lakh. It is likely to reach Nissan showrooms by the 2021 festive season.