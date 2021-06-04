Modified On Jun 04, 2021 03:43 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia 2020

The current-gen RS245 was limited to 200 units for the Indian market, and we could see a similar story with the newer model

Skoda India’s Director Zac Hollis has revealed that the new-gen Octavia RS could be brought to India. Skoda already has a lot on its plate for this year, with the upcoming Octavia (regular model) launch, and the launch of its brand new SUV Kushaq after that. So, expect the RS to come in earliest by next year.

Just like the RS245, the new-gen model will be imported to India as a CBU. It will be brought in limited numbers which points towards a hefty price, possibly even surpassing the Rs 35.99 lakh price tag that the erstwhile RS245 commanded, before it went out of stock.

As far as design is concerned, it is pretty much the regular Octavia, but with a few more blacked out bits like the grille surround. The lower part of the front bumper has also been redesigned, more specifically the fog lamp housing. The vRS badge at front and the back is what truly separates it from its more sedate variant. It’s interior is also going to be shared with the regular Octavia, although you can expect some cosmetic changes like two-tone colours and contrast stitching to differentiate the two. You can check out how the regular Octavia looks, over here.

The Octavia RS245, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, a 2.0-litre diesel - both with manual and automatic transmissions - in European markets, and even a 1.4-litre petrol engine with hybrid capabilities. However, the only powertrain expected in India is the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 245PS/370Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG that drives the front wheels.

The RS245 will sport a lower ride height than the regular Octavia. Not only that, but Skoda is also offering a sport differential to better put down power, and bigger brakes to rein in all that power. It will also get Dynamic Chassis Control that will allow you to better customise the car according to your needs. Steering, suspension, engine and gearbox can all be customised in the RS245. It remains to be seen if Skoda India chooses to skimp out on a few goodies to keep costs in check.

The Octavia RS245 has no real rivals in India, so when it is launched sometime next year, we expect it to sell out like hot cakes.