Published On Jun 02, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Skoda Octavia 2020

It is expected to retail between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda was initially expected to launch the sedan in the second half of 2020.

It will now be launched on June 10.

The new-gen Octavia will get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and possibly a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit at a later date.

It will feature wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

Its only rival will be the Hyundai Elantra.

Skoda has announced that the new-gen Skoda Octavia will finally be launched on June 10.

While the sedan was initially supposed to go on sale by the second half of 2020, the pandemic resulted in multiple delays. It had, however, started reaching dealerships in April itself. Director of Skoda India, Zac Hollis, has confirmed that deliveries of the new-gen Octavia will commence immediately after its launch.

The new-gen Octavia looks very different from the previous-gen model. It gets Skoda’s latest butterfly pattern front grille, flanked by LED headlamps. Its side profile is pretty similar to the previous model, save for the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the new-gen Octavia gets wraparound LED tail lamps that give it a sharper and sleeker look.

Skoda will offer the sedan with multiple features, including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. Safety will be taken care of by up to eight airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Under the hood, the new-gen Octavia will get the Superb ’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (190PS and 320Nm), mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). While there won’t be a diesel engine on offer, Skoda could offer the sedan with the Kushaq ’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at a later date.

We expect Skoda to price the sedan from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Octavia’s only rival will be the Hyundai Elantra.