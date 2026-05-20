Skoda Unveils Its Most Affordable EV Globally - The Skoda Epiq!

Skoda has globally unveiled the Epiq EV. This compact eSUV will be the carmaker’s entry-level electric offering, sitting below the Skoda Elroq. The Epiq is based on the carmaker’s new MEB+ electric architecture, which also underpins the Volkswagen ID Polo. It follows the brand’s new Modern Solid Design language that makes it stand apart from the ICE Skodas that we are used to seeing on sale. That said, here’s everything you need to know about the new Skoda eSUV:

Exterior

It is fair to say the Skoda Epiq is nearly as big as the Kushaq - just a little short in terms of length, height and wheelbase.

Dimensions:Length: 4171 mm, Width: 1798 mm, Height: 1581 mm, Wheelbase: 2601 mm

Upfront, the Epiq replaces the traditional ‘butterfly’ grille with a glossy black Tech-Deck Face and introduces slim T-shaped LED DRLs, a new lighting signature that is said to become a defining feature of future Skoda SUV models.

The main LED headlight units extend downward from the DRLs, linked by a black trim piece in the bumper. Below this, the Epiq features a front bumper with eight vertical slats and a silver skid plate.

Note: It is aerodynamic elements such as active cooling shutters, air curtain channels, a flat underbody, rear diffuser, and roof spoiler that help the Epiq achieve a drag coefficient of 0.275, improving the SUV’s efficiency.

The Epiq rides on 17- to 19-inch wheels depending on variants. It gets dual tone outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), black roof rails, body coloured pull type door handles and a slim black body cladding extending over the wheel arches.

At the rear, it gets slim T-shaped LED taillights, between which there is the ‘Skoda’ lettering. The bumper design is minimalistic with a similar eight-slat design.

Colour Options: The Epiq is offered in six colour options, including a Timiano Green hue alongside red, white, silver, grey, beige and black hues, the names of which are yet to be announced.

Skoda Epiq First Edition

Skoda will also bring an Epiq First Edition, which will basically be a limited launch model, arriving shortly after the standard Epiq goes on sale.

It is based on the top-spec Selection trim and comes exclusively with the Epiq 55 powertrain as well as exclusive design elements.

Its distinctive styling includes Navajo Orange accents on the exterior and interior, a black roof, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, orange stitching, sports pedals, and a First Edition badge.

Interior

The Skoda Epiq can be had in multiple cabin theme choices, including Studio, Loft Grey, Loft Mint and Suite options.

The interior of the Skoda Epiq sports a clean and minimalist dashboard layout with intuitive physical and digital controls.

Storage Space: The Epiq offers a 475-litre boot space, along with an additional 25-litre front storage compartment (frunk) under the bonnet. The storage space throughout the cabin is claimed to exceed 28 litres, with compartments in the doors, centre armrest and glovebox

The Epiq is the first Skoda production model to use exclusively animal-free materials. The seat upholstery is made from 100 percent recycled polyester, while Techtona, a durable leather alternative, is used on the dashboard, door panels and higher trim levels.

The higher trims add ambient lighting, embossed textures and premium materials such as Suedia upholstery.

Rear passengers get rear centre armrest, rear AC vents and rear USB-C ports with up to 60 W output.

Features

The feature list of the Skoda Epiq includes a 13-inch Android-based infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual zone auto AC, wireless phone charger, an optional panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, electric sunshades, and a 10-speaker sound system. It also gets EV-specific charging tech like V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging.

Simply Clever Features: As is typically known of Skoda, the Epiq too comes with a bunch of Simply Clever Features which include an umbrella in the driver’s door, a snow scraper in the tailgate, a charging cable bag, and an easy-open cupholder.

Safety

The safety tech in the Skoda Epiq features seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, park assist, front and rear parking sensors, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Battery Pack & Range

The Skoda Epiq is powered by two battery options, and it comes with three power variants (two with the smaller battery pack). The detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Epiq 35 Epiq 40 Epiq 55 Battery Pack 38.5 kWh 55 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range 310 km 310 km 440 km DC Fast Charging (10 to 80 percent) — — 24 minutes Power 115 PS 134 PS 210 PS Torque 267 Nm 267 Nm 290 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel Drive

The Epiq’s top speed is capped to 150 kmph and 160 kmph with the smaller and bigger battery options, respectively.

Expected Launch & Rivals

Skoda hasn’t officially announced any launch date for the Epiq as yet. Following a global launch, we expect the Epiq to also be showcased in India in 2027. Considering, if the Epiq ever makes it to the Indian market, it can go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and Maruti e Vitara.

CarDekho Says…

With fuel prices continuing to rise in India, the shift towards electric mobility is becoming increasingly evident. The market has already matured significantly, with so many EVs from Tata and Mahindra, while brands such as Hyundai, MG and VinFast are further expanding the choices available to buyers. In this context, the launch of the Skoda Epiq in India could prove to be a major opportunity for Skoda, much like the Skoda Kylaq helped Skoda establish itself in the most sought-after sub-four-metre segment. The demand for EVs is only expected to grow in the coming years, and the Skoda Epiq appears to have all the ingredients needed to resonate with Indian buyers. If priced competitively, it could become an important product for Skoda in our shores.