Skoda To Launch Superb Facelift In India In May 2020

Published On Dec 19, 2019 08:00 AM By Rohit for Skoda Superb 2019

The premium sedan will soon become a petrol-only offering

Skoda will offer the facelifted Superb with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI engine (192PS/320Nm).

Expect the Superb facelift to come with a few cosmetic changes on the exterior.

The facelifted Superb is likely to get some new features including ambient lighting and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

It will get a price hike owing to the BS6 compliance.

Barely a month ago, the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift was spotted testing in India for the first time. Now, Skoda has confirmed that the facelifted Superb will be launched in India in May 2020.

The premium sedan is expected to be offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine. This unit is capable of producing 192PS of power and 320Nm of torque and will come paired to a 7-speed DSG transmission option. There won’t be a Superb diesel (at least in 2020) on offer as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is planning to ditch diesel engines for the short term. Skoda currently offers the Superb with two BS4 engines: a 1.8-litre TSI engine (180PS/250Nm) and a 2.0-litre TDI unit (177PS/350Nm) and is offered with either a 6-speed DSG or a 7-speed DSG transmission option.

In terms of changes, the facelifted Superb is expected to sport new LED Matrix headlamps on the top-spec variant along with LED fog lamps, new alloy wheels, a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech and a sunroof. What's more, Skoda could also offer a 360-degree camera, a three-zone climate control, park assist, and ambient lighting on the Superb facelift.

