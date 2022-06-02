Skoda Slavia Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 60,000
The sedan is now priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
With this hike, the Slavia’s launch prices have come to an end.
The 1-litre variants get an increment of up to Rs 40,000.
Skoda has increased prices of the 1.5-litre variants by Rs 60,000.
Skoda has hiked prices of the Slavia. With this, the sedan’s launch prices have come to an end. Both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre versions of the Slavia have been subjected to the price increment.
Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the Skoda sedan:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre
|
Active
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Ambition
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Ambition AT
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
Style (without sunroof)
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
Style
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.39 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
Style AT
|
Rs 15.39 lakh
|
Rs 15.79 lakh
|
+Rs 40,000
|
1.5-litre
|
Style
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.79 lakh
|
+Rs 60,000
|
Style DCT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
+Rs 60,000
All prices, ex-showroom pan-India
Skoda has provided its new compact sedan with two petrol engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS/178Nm), and the other a 1.5-litre turbocharged mill (150PS/250Nm). While a 6-speed MT is standard on both, the former gets an optional 6-speed AT, whereas the latter comes with an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).
In related news, the carmaker recently announced that it’s downsizing the touchscreen units of the Slavia and Kushaq due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
