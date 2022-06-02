English | हिंदी

Skoda Slavia Gets Costlier By Up To Rs 60,000

Published On Jun 02, 2022 12:05 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The sedan is now priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Skoda Slavia

  • With this hike, the Slavia’s launch prices have come to an end.

  • The 1-litre variants get an increment of up to Rs 40,000.

  • Skoda has increased prices of the 1.5-litre variants by Rs 60,000.

Skoda has hiked prices of the Slavia. With this, the sedan’s launch prices have come to an end. Both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre versions of the Slavia have been subjected to the price increment.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the Skoda sedan:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre

Active

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Ambition

Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Ambition AT

Rs 13.59 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

+Rs 30,000

Style (without sunroof)

Rs 13.59 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Style

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 14.39 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Style AT

Rs 15.39 lakh

Rs 15.79 lakh

+Rs 40,000

1.5-litre

Style

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.79 lakh

+Rs 60,000

Style DCT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 18.39 lakh

+Rs 60,000

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI engine

Skoda has provided its new compact sedan with two petrol engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS/178Nm), and the other a 1.5-litre turbocharged mill (150PS/250Nm). While a 6-speed MT is standard on both, the former gets an optional 6-speed AT, whereas the latter comes with an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

RelatedSkoda Goes Digital, Revamps Showrooms Across India

Skoda Slavia rear

In related news, the carmaker recently announced that it’s downsizing the touchscreen units of the Slavia and Kushaq due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Read More on : Skoda Slavia on road price

