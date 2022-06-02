Published On Jun 02, 2022 12:05 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The sedan is now priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.39 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

With this hike, the Slavia’s launch prices have come to an end.

The 1-litre variants get an increment of up to Rs 40,000.

Skoda has increased prices of the 1.5-litre variants by Rs 60,000.

Skoda has hiked prices of the Slavia. With this, the sedan’s launch prices have come to an end. Both the 1-litre and 1.5-litre versions of the Slavia have been subjected to the price increment.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of the Skoda sedan:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre Active Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 30,000 Ambition Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh +Rs 30,000 Ambition AT Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh +Rs 30,000 Style (without sunroof) Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh +Rs 40,000 Style Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh +Rs 40,000 Style AT Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh +Rs 40,000 1.5-litre Style Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh +Rs 60,000 Style DCT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh +Rs 60,000

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Skoda has provided its new compact sedan with two petrol engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS/178Nm), and the other a 1.5-litre turbocharged mill (150PS/250Nm). While a 6-speed MT is standard on both, the former gets an optional 6-speed AT, whereas the latter comes with an optional 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

In related news, the carmaker recently announced that it’s downsizing the touchscreen units of the Slavia and Kushaq due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

