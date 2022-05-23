Modified On May 23, 2022 04:42 PM By CarDekho

They now offer a more interactive customer experience, especially for models or specifications not present in the metal

As part of its India 2.0 Project, Skoda India has begun digitising its showrooms throughout the country. The carmaker has introduced more screens and implemented new technologies which allows for a more interactive experience for prospective customers.

These new showrooms will have at least two models on display with a digital display stand placed next to each model that offers information such as all the specifications and variants of the vehicle. Furthermore, there is a 55-inch interactive table with 3D visualizer that displays a 360-degree view of the interiors and exteriors. There is also a video content wall to complete the digital experience.

As part of the showroom revamp, Skoda has also gone for a warm decor with changes in the display of their models and the addition of a heritage wall that showcases the legacy of Skoda.

Here’s the complete press release for more information:

ŠKODA AUTO DIGITISES SHOWROOMS ACROSS INDIA WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST INNOVATIONS

› All new concept enhances customer interactivity, engagement and offers an immersive experience across ŠKODA’s showrooms

› India-first touch screen Digital Car Information Stand alongside the display car

› India-first 139.7 centimeters 360-degree Interactive Table in the customer lounge

› Replete with stylish and warm wooden finish on walls embedded with car details and art

› Heritage Wall allows customers to engage with the legacy of ŠKODA

Mumbai, May 23, 2022 –While the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA are the heroes of ŠKODA AUTO’s INDIA 2.0 Project, the endeavour of INDIA 2.0 continues with improving and enhancing customer experience. As part of this venture, ŠKODA AUTO India have introduced an all-new, streamlined, uniform showroom experience that conforms to a new sense of aesthetic and revolutionises customer experience with market-first immersive and interactive technologies that enhances customer engagement with ŠKODA cars in the metal and virtually.

Commenting on the revolutionary showroom experience, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “We have always maintained INDIA 2.0 was not just about cars, but also completely redefining customer experience. While the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ are torchbearers of the project’s product line, our new array of revolutionary showrooms are torchbearers of our customer-first approach, helping us on the path of making this the Biggest Year for ŠKODA AUTO in India. These revolutionary showrooms feature never-seen-before interactive and immersive elements ensuring that not only is a ŠKODA a memorable ownership experience, but a memorable purchase experience too. It completely moves ahead the goalpost when it comes to the experience of shopping, inspecting, testing and buying a car.”

One of the pioneering industry firsts in India is the presence of a touchscreen Digital Car Information Stand beside each and every car on the showroom floor instead of a static specification sheet on paper. This Stand, apart from displaying the specifications of the car, also allows the customer to scroll through features, specifications, variants and a comparison feature among others enriching customer engagement and interaction.

Yet another pioneering first is the 139.7 centimeters touchscreen Interactive Table in the customer lounge. This table allows customers to virtually interact and immerse themselves in the car, with 360-degree interior and exterior views and the ability to zoom and spin the virtual car. The Interactive Table aids customers by allowing them to virtually inspect and experience the cars, variants and colour options that may not physically be present on the showroom floor. It lets them fully see, engage and very nearly touch the interiors and exteriors of an array of variants allowing them to compare and choose, making for an informed purchase decision.

The new line of ŠKODA AUTO India showrooms take on a Warm Concept. Instead of bland, white walls, the décor is adorned by a rich wooden finish embedded with nature graphics, works of modern art, pictures from the Czech Republic, and delectable design and component details of various ŠKODA cars. Then there are Heritage Walls with videos showcasing the lineage and pedigree of ŠKODA AUTO. In addition, these new modern spaces will also host a Video Wall, a giant screen that can set and alter the ambience in the showroom with rich content on the large screens. The Wall will also display specific models and ŠKODA initiatives including service and maintenance campaigns.

Integral to the experience is the iConsultant App. It will help customers view various ŠKODA cars in different colours through various videos and feature modules. The app acts as a ready reckoner for sales personnel to provide a rich and immersive demonstration on the features and capabilities of various ŠKODAs with High Definition content integrated with Customer Relationship Management.

Each showroom has two Highlight Cars. Some showrooms have them placed on a wooden floor lending luxury, warmth and class to the car. Some others have them placed on a road graphic, lending visitors and customers a sensation of motion and perspective of the car on a road. These elements vary depending on the layout and aesthetics of each showroom.

Along with expanding the network and increasing customer touchpoints, these path-breaking showrooms are an endeavour of ŠKODA AUTO India to enhancing customer experience all through the buying, ownership and maintenance process of ŠKODA cars.