Skoda Rapid Rider Bookings Paused Due To High Demand

Modified On Jul 10, 2020 01:13 PM By Sonny for New Skoda Rapid

It’s the most affordable direct-injection turbo-petrol model in the market

Rapid’s entry-level Rider variant is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 110PS and 175Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual.

Skoda to resume taking orders for the Rider variant after clearing the current backlog.

Rapid Rider gets comforts like auto AC, front and rear power sockets, and basic audio system.

Skoda launched the BS6 Rapid with the 1.0-litre TSI engine in late May 2020. It also reintroduced the Rider variant which brought the entry price down to Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). Since then, the demand for the Rapid Rider has been so high that Skoda has now had to stop taking new orders and clear the current backlog.

The Rapid’s BS6 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 110PS of power and 175Nm of torque while mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Combined with the low entry price, the Rider variant represents a value-for-money package for the performance on offer. In fact, it’s the most affordable option with a direct injection turbo-petrol engine in the market, cheaper even than the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo which starts from Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In its most affordable variant, the Rapid comes equipped with dual front airbags, auto AC, an audio player with four speakers, Bluetooth connectivity for calling functions, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, front and rear centre armrest, and front and rear power sockets. In its higher trims, the Rapid also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to four airbags, leatherette upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera and cruise control.

Even though the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is slowly being rolled back, most manufacturing operations are still not running at max capacity due to safety concerns. This could be one of the reasons that Skoda has had to pause orders for the Rapid Rider.

The Rapid rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki CIaz, and the new fifth-gen Honda City. Meanwhile, the Rider variant’s price positions it in the same budget as mid-spec variants of sub-compact sedans like the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Aura.

