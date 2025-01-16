Skoda Kylaq Scores 5-star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Modified On Jan 16, 2025 10:13 AM By Dipan for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is the first car from the Czech carmaker to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP

It scored 30.88/32 and hence got 5 stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

In Child Occupant Protection, it scored 45/49 and received 5 stars as well.

It comes with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

The Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda’s most recent and most affordable offering in India, the Skoda Kylaq has scored a 5-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP in its recent tests. It has scored 30.88/32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 in its child occupant protection (COP) tests. These results have helped it score full-star ratings for both adult and child occupants.

Let us take a detailed look at the crash test results.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 15.04/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 15.84/16 points

In the frontal impact test for adult occupants, the Skoda Kylaq received ‘good’ protection to all the parts of the co-driver and all the parts of the driver, except the driver’s chest and left tibia, the protection of which was rated ‘adequate’

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the adult dummy’s chest received ‘adequate’ protection, while protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis was rated ‘good’. In the side pole impact test (Pole) test, all the parts received ‘good’ protection.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

For COP, the Kylaq scored full points (24 out of 24) in the dynamic test using the child restraint systems. For both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a robust safety suite including features like 6 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera, a multi-collision-braking system, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

What do you think about the Kylaq’s crash test results? Tell us in the comments below.

