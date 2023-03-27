Published On Mar 27, 2023 04:45 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kushaq

While special editions are generally based on top-spec trims, Skoda offers this one on the base-spec Active variant

Onyx edition can only be had on base-spec Active manual variant.

Gets cosmetic changes on the exterior and some feature additions.

Comes with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine making 115PS and 178Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT.

Expected to carry a premium of under a lakh over the standard Active variant.

Kushaq is priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kushaq gets a new special edition following the Monte Carlo edition that came last year. It’s called the Onyx edition and it is based on the base-spec Active manual variant of the compact SUV. It has started to reach dealerships, and here is everything you need to about this special edition:

Cosmetic Changes

Since it is based on the base-spec trim, it still does not come with alloy wheels, but the Onyx edition does get a new design for its wheel covers. It also gets grey decals on both the front and rear doors; and on the B pillars, you can find the “Onyx” badging. There are no cosmetic changes inside the cabin.

Features Offered

The Onyx special edition gets LED headlamps with DRLs, cornering fog lamps, automatic climate control, rear wiper and a rear defogger. Existing features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers, rear AC vents, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

The Same Powertrain

The Kushaq Onyx edition comes with the smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 115PS and 178Nm. Like the base-spec Active variant, the special edition only comes with the six-speed manual.

Higher trims of the Kushaq get the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic with the same engine. Meanwhile, top variants also get the choice of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 150PS and 250Nm. This engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Price

The Onyx edition of the Skoda Kushaq will likely carry a premium of Rs 80,000 over the standard Active manual variant, which is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

