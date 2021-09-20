Skoda Kushaq 1-litre Torque Converter vs 1.5-litre Dual-Clutch Automatic: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Sep 20, 2021 09:26 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The two turbocharged engines have different displacements, different number of cylinders and get very different automatic gearboxes

Back in June 2021, Skoda entered the compact SUV segment with the Kushaq in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. Skoda offers the compact SUV with two turbocharged petrol engines, a 1-litre and the other a 1.5-litre unit. While both get a 6-speed manual as standard, the 1-litre unit gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter while the other engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). Only the top-spec Style variant is currently available with an automatic option for both engines.

In this story, let’s compare the real-world mileage figures of both the automatic transmissions. First, let’s get the basics out of the way:

Engine 1-litre TSI (3-cylinder) 1.5-litre TSI (4-cylinder) Power 115PS 150PS Torque 178Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed torque converter automatic 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) Claimed Fuel Efficiency 15.78kmpl 17.71kmpl Tested City Fuel Efficiency 12.40kmpl 12.71kmpl Tested Highway Efficiency 16.36kmpl 16.68kmpl

Based on the mileage figures achieved by both the powertrain options of the SUV in our tests, the Kushaq’s 1.5-litre equipped version has a marginal edge in both city and highway driving over its smaller counterpart. The larger engine also features cylinder deactivation technology that can switch off two of the four cylinders during a cruise, when the engine’s full performance is not being used. Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

SUV City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) Kushaq 1-litre AT 14.10kmpl 15.15kmpl 13.19kmpl Kushaq 1.5-litre DSG 14.42kmpl 15.47kmpl 13.51kmpl

Although the difference is marginal, the 1.5-litre DSG-equipped variants of the Kushaq prove to be slightly more frugal than their 1-litre 6-speed automatic counterparts, both in the city and on the highway. You do have to pay a significant premium for the more refined engine which also offers more performance:

Variant Style 1.0 TSI AT Style 1.5 TSI DSG Ex-showroom, India price Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh

These fuel economy figures can also vary based on your driving pattern and your car’s health. What kind of fuel efficiency have you been getting from your 1-litre AT or 1.5-litre DSG-equipped variant of the Kushaq? Let us know in the comments below.

