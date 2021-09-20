HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Kushaq 1-litre Torque Converter vs 1.5-litre Dual-Clutch Automatic: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared
Skoda Kushaq 1-litre Torque Converter vs 1.5-litre Dual-Clutch Automatic: Real-world Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Sep 20, 2021 09:26 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The two turbocharged engines have different displacements, different number of cylinders and get very different automatic gearboxes

Back in June 2021, Skoda entered the compact SUV segment with the Kushaq in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style. Skoda offers the compact SUV with two turbocharged petrol engines, a 1-litre and the other a 1.5-litre unit. While both get a 6-speed manual as standard, the 1-litre unit gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter while the other engine gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). Only the top-spec Style variant is currently available with an automatic option for both engines.

In this story, let’s compare the real-world mileage figures of both the automatic transmissions. First, let’s get the basics out of the way:

Engine

1-litre TSI (3-cylinder)

1.5-litre TSI (4-cylinder)

Power

115PS

150PS

Torque

178Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed torque converter automatic

7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic)

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

15.78kmpl

17.71kmpl

Tested City Fuel Efficiency

12.40kmpl

12.71kmpl

Tested Highway Efficiency

16.36kmpl

16.68kmpl

Also ReadSkoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI With Automatic Transmission Will Soon Get 6 Airbags

Based on the mileage figures achieved by both the powertrain options of the SUV in our tests, the Kushaq’s 1.5-litre equipped version has a marginal edge in both city and highway driving over its smaller counterpart. The larger engine also features cylinder deactivation technology that can switch off two of the four cylinders during a cruise, when the engine’s full performance is not being used. Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

SUV

City:Highway (50:50)

City:Highway (25:75)

City:Highway (75:25)

Kushaq 1-litre AT

14.10kmpl

15.15kmpl

13.19kmpl

Kushaq 1.5-litre DSG

14.42kmpl

15.47kmpl

13.51kmpl

Although the difference is marginal, the 1.5-litre DSG-equipped variants of the Kushaq prove to be slightly more frugal than their 1-litre 6-speed automatic counterparts, both in the city and on the highway. You do have to pay a significant premium for the more refined engine which also offers more performance:

Variant

Style 1.0 TSI AT

Style 1.5 TSI DSG

Ex-showroom, India price

Rs 15.79 lakh

Rs 17.59 lakh

These fuel economy figures can also vary based on your driving pattern and your car’s health. What kind of fuel efficiency have you been getting from your 1-litre AT or 1.5-litre DSG-equipped variant of the Kushaq? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More on : Kushaq on road price

