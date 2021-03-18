Skoda Kushaq Bookings To Commence In June, Deliveries By July 2021

Modified On Mar 18, 2021 08:44 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

It is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, similar to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

You can book the Skoda Kushaq from June 2021.

Prices expected to be announced either in June or July.

It gets 115PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Gets a 6-speed manual as standard, a 6-speed automatic for the litre-class engine, and a 7-speed DSG for the bigger engine.

The Creta-rivalling SUV will feature ventilated front seats, wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and up to six airbags.

Skoda has unveiled its first made-for-India model, the Kushaq compact SUV. Bookings will commence from June 2021 and the first lot will be delivered in July 2021.

The Kushaq will be available in three trims -- Active, Ambition and Style -- the latter two getting the more powerful turbo-petrol and automatic transmissions. The Active variant will get 16-inch steel wheels, the Ambition will get 16-inch alloys, and the range-topping Style will get 17-inch dual-tone alloys.

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two engine options: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The smaller engine is rated at 115PS and 175Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.5-litre unit, which is borrowed from the bigger Karoq, produces 150PS and 250Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

It features automatic headlamps, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, rear Type-C USB ports, a sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology (for geofencing, car tracking, service reminders, insurance reminders, anti-theft notification), and LED DRLs.

Safety is managed by up to six airbags (only in the range-topping variants), electronic stability control (standard), hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, multi-collision braking, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera.

It’s expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, similar to the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will also go against other compact SUVs such as the Maruti S-Cross, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Mahindra Scorpio.