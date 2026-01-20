Skoda Kodiaq RS India Launch Confirmed In Q2 2026; Here’s What To Expect From The Luxury Flagship’s Performance Avatar

The Kodiaq RS is for those who doesn’t want to compromise on practicality as well as the driving experience

Skoda India has confirmed that the sportier Skoda Kodiaq RS will make its way to India by the second quarter of 2026. Skoda only had the Octavia sedan with the ‘RS’ badge in their lineup and the Kodiaq will be the next one to be offered with this performance badge. Now, let’s roll our eyes at what the Kodiaq RS brings to the table:

A Sportier Design

The Skoda Kodiaq RS takes the clean and premium design of the standard Kodiaq and injects it with a sporty and performance-oriented personality. While the basic proportions are largely similar to the standard car, the RS treatment makes the compact SUV look planted lower and wider.

Up front, the Kodiaq RS stands apart with a gloss black version of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille. There’s a distinctive RS badge on the grille to denote that you’re driving the sportier version. The bumper is redesigned with larger air intakes, sharper lines, and a more sculpted look. The LED headlamps have darker internal elements for a stealthier appearance.

In profile, the Kodiaq RS rides on exclusive 20-inch RS-specific dual-tone alloy wheels. Keen eyed viewers can also notice the red brake callipers for contrast. Blacked-out ORVMs, roof rails replace the standard chrome accents, while the body colour side skirts replace the black cladding. Subtle RS badges on the front fenders further differentiate it from the regular model without feeling overdone.

At the rear, the Kodiaq RS looks pretty familiar except for the ‘RS’ badge, of course. The bumper design is also sportier, featuring a diffuser-style element. You also get exhaust outlets and smoked LED taillamps that gel along with the overall style.

A Stand-Out Cabin

When you step inside the Kodiaq RS, the three-row cabin and dashboard layout will look familiar. However, it does stand out because of its bespoke styling. For starters, the all-black theme with red highlights screams its sporty identity. The leatherette seats are of the sports variety and are well bolstered to keep you in position when your driver decides to be hard on the throttle.

The seats also boast an ‘RS’ badge on the headrests and contrast red stitches on the sides. The front seats also have extendable thigh support for comfort.

Proven Features And Safety

The Kodiaq RS sticks to its extraordinary performance duty, meaning it does not try to differ in the features department. You get everything that you see in the standard Kodiaq, highlights including a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone auto AC, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered front-row seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

In the aspect of safety, you get features like 9 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start and descent control, front and rear parking sensors, park assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Thrilling Performance

Until now, the Kodiaq was known for its luxury and premiumness, but the RS is all about performance! The engine has been lifted off from the Octavia RS and unlike the sedan which drives its front wheels, the Kodiaq RS will come with all-wheel drive.

The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT Power 265 PS Torque 400 Nm Top speed 231 kmph Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.3 seconds

Notably, the Kodiaq RS’s engine churns out the same power but slightly more torque (+30 Nm) than the Octavia RS. To bring out that extra thrill of performance that you see in numbers above, the Kodiaq RS will also come with upgraded brakes, a firmer suspension setup, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

Competition & Expected Price

The Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to be priced from anywhere around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be brought in as a fully imported model and one can expect limited availability. For reference, the standard Kodiaq is priced from Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh (ex-showroom). For the performance it delivers, it doesn’t have a direct competition as such, but you may consider it as an alternative to its sibling Skoda Octavia RS, Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Countryman JCW.