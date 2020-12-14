  • Login / Register
Save Up To Rs 65,000 On Nissan And Datsun Models In December 2020
Save Up To Rs 65,000 On Nissan And Datsun Models In December 2020

Modified On Dec 14, 2020 02:35 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

Both brands are offering a year-end bonus of up to Rs 15,000

  • Nissan Kicks gets maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000.

  • Datsun is offering a year-end bonus of Rs 11,000 on all its models.

  • The redi-GO is the only Datsun model to get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • All offers are valid until the end of 2020.

Nissan and Datsun have introduced various year-end offers for customers looking to take a car home in the last month of the year. While the former is offering benefits only on the Kicks, buyers can avail savings on all Datsun models. Here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable until the last day of 2020:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

Offer

Amount

Year-end Bonus

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 50,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 65,000

  • Nissan retails the Kicks between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

  • The compact SUV is offered with a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/142Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT or a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm) paired to either a 6-speed MT or CVT.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

Datsun redi-GO

Datsun redi-GO

Offer

Amount

Year-end Bonus

Rs 11,000

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 9,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Datsun offers the redi-GO with a choice of two engines: a 0.8-litre petrol unit (54PS/72Nm) or a 1.0-litre petrol engine (69PS/91Nm). While a 5-speed MT is offered as standard, the latter also comes mated to a 5-speed AMT.

  • The redi-GO is priced from Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh.

Datsun GO

Datsun GO

Offer

Amount

Year-end Bonus

Rs 11,000

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 51,000

  • Unlike the redi-GO, the GO does not get any corporate discount.

  • Datsun’s compact hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 77PS/104Nm) mated to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

  • It is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Datsun GO+

Datsun GO+

Offer

Amount

Year-end Bonus

Rs 11,000

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 46,000

  • Datsun has priced the GO+ between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 6.89 lakh.

  • It gets the same powertrain options as the GO hatchback.

Note: The exchange offers are available only at NIC-enabled dealerships. Since the offers are likely to vary from state to state and based on the variant chosen, we request you to contact your nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership for the exact details.

all prices, ex-showroom

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Nissan Kicks

  • Datsun redi-GO
  • Datsun GO
  • Datsun GO Plus
  • Nissan Kicks
