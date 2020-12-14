Save Up To Rs 65,000 On Nissan And Datsun Models In December 2020

Modified On Dec 14, 2020 02:35 PM By Rohit for Nissan Kicks

Both brands are offering a year-end bonus of up to Rs 15,000

Nissan Kicks gets maximum savings of up to Rs 65,000.

Datsun is offering a year-end bonus of Rs 11,000 on all its models.

The redi-GO is the only Datsun model to get a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

All offers are valid until the end of 2020.

Nissan and Datsun have introduced various year-end offers for customers looking to take a car home in the last month of the year. While the former is offering benefits only on the Kicks , buyers can avail savings on all Datsun models. Here’s a look at the model-wise offers applicable until the last day of 2020:

Note: Buying a MY2020 model at this time of the year will affect its resale value going forth, so please keep that in mind if you plan to sell it in the next 3 to 4 years.

Nissan Kicks

Offer Amount Year-end Bonus Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Nissan retails the Kicks between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

The compact SUV is offered with a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (106PS/142Nm) mated to a 5-speed MT or a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (156PS/254Nm) paired to either a 6-speed MT or CVT.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Datsun redi-GO

Offer Amount Year-end Bonus Rs 11,000 Cash Discount Up to Rs 9,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Datsun offers the redi-GO with a choice of two engines: a 0.8-litre petrol unit (54PS/72Nm) or a 1.0-litre petrol engine (69PS/91Nm). While a 5-speed MT is offered as standard, the latter also comes mated to a 5-speed AMT.

The redi-GO is priced from Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh.

Datsun GO

Offer Amount Year-end Bonus Rs 11,000 Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 51,000

Unlike the redi-GO, the GO does not get any corporate discount.

Datsun’s compact hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (up to 77PS/104Nm) mated to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

It is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Datsun GO+

Offer Amount Year-end Bonus Rs 11,000 Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,000

Datsun has priced the GO+ between Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 6.89 lakh.

It gets the same powertrain options as the GO hatchback.

Note: The exchange offers are available only at NIC-enabled dealerships. Since the offers are likely to vary from state to state and based on the variant chosen, we request you to contact your nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership for the exact details.

all prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Nissan Kicks on road price