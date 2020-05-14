Published On May 14, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The carmaker has also introduced a 3-month EMI holiday program on all its models

No cash discount on Triber but it still gets benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Maximum benefits up to Rs 60,000 offered on Duster.

The Kwid gets benefits worth up to Rs 35,000.

All offers valid until May 31.

Renault is one of the many carmakers who have resumed operations and also opened select dealerships. It has now rolled out various offers on its BS6-compliant models. Let’s take a look:

Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

It is offered with a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 for select employees. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 10,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer.

Buyers can also avail a special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 4.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

The carmaker will be launching the Triber AMT on May 18.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here .

Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is offering a choice between a corporate discount and a rural discount worth Rs 4,000 to those looking to buy the Kwid . Only select corporate employees are eligible for the corporate discount while the rural offer is applicable to farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat.

Buyers can also avail a special interest rate of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed by buyers in states where Renault Finance is not available.

Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while there is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Select corporate employees looking to buy the Duster can grab a discount of Rs 10,000. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special offer of Rs 10,000. Only one of the two benefits can be applicable to one buyer.

The carmaker is also offering a special interest rate of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

