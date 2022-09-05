Published On Sep 05, 2022 01:53 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Kona

The CNG variants of a couple of cars are also eligible for benefits this September

Maximum discount of up to Rs 50,000 available on the Kona Electric.

The Grand i10 Nios is available with offers of up to Rs 48,000.

Hyundai has provided the Aura with benefits of up to Rs 23,000.

All offers are valid till the end of the month.

For September, Hyundai is offering a few of its models with multiple benefits, which include cash discounts and exchange bonus. The CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura also come with some savings this month.

So, let’s check out the model-wise offers:

Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The above-mentioned discounts are valid for the turbo variants of the hatchback.

Its CNG and other variants carry the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but the cash discount drops to Rs 10,000.

Hyundai has priced the Grand i10 Nios from Rs 5.43 lakh to Rs 7.70 lakh.

i20

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Hyundai is offering these savings on the base-spec Magna and second-to-top Sportz trims.

There’s no corporate discount on offer for the i20.

Hyundai retails its premium hatchback between Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 11.63 lakh.

Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

All variants of the Aura, apart from the CNG trims, are being offered with these benefits.

The CNG trims miss out on the cash discount while other offers stay unchanged.

The sub-four-metre sedan is priced in the range of Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 8.57 lakh.

Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Hyundai’s premium EV, the Kona Electric, is carrying only a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

The electric SUV’s prices fall between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across States. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Kona Electric Automatic