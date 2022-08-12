Published On Aug 12, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Only the Tiago and Tigor are being offered with a cash discount this month

Maximum offers of up to Rs 45,000 are available with the Harrier.

The Tiago and Tigor duo comes with benefits worth up to Rs 23,000.

The Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

All offers are valid till the end of August.

For August, Tata has rolled out various discounts on multiple models in its lineup. Having said that, there are a fair share of models which haven’t been included in the list, such as the Altroz, Punch, and the Nexon EVs.

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of offers valid till the end of the month:

Tiago

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

Tata is offering the cash discount only on XZ and XZ+ trims. Other variants only come with the exchange bonus.

There’s no benefit on the CNG variants of the Tiago.

The compact hatchback is priced from Rs 5.40 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

Like the Tiago, the Tigor’s XZ and XZ+ trims are being offered with these savings.

All other variants save for the CNG get only the exchange bonus.

The Tigor CNG recently got a new base-spec XM trim.

Tata retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh.

Nexon

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 5,000

Only the diesel variants of the Nexon come with the above corporate discount.

If you want to buy a petrol variant, it drops down to Rs 3,000.

Tata has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh.

Harrier

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

Tata is offering all variants of the Harrier with these benefits.

The SUV’s prices range between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh.

Safari

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 40,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

All variants of the Safari can be had with the exchange bonus mentioned above. Unlike the Harrier, there’s no corporate discount on offer with the three-row SUV.

It’s priced from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to specific models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest Tata dealership.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

