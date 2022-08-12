English | हिंदी

Save Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Tata Cars This August

Published On Aug 12, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

  • 1718 Views
  • Write a comment

Only the Tiago and Tigor are being offered with a cash discount this month

  • Maximum offers of up to Rs 45,000 are available with the Harrier.

  • The Tiago and Tigor duo comes with benefits worth up to Rs 23,000.

  • The Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

  • All offers are valid till the end of August.

For August, Tata has rolled out various discounts on multiple models in its lineup. Having said that, there are a fair share of models which haven’t been included in the list, such as the Altroz, Punch, and the Nexon EVs.

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of offers valid till the end of the month:

Tiago

Tata Tiago

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • Tata is offering the cash discount only on XZ and XZ+ trims. Other variants only come with the exchange bonus.

  • There’s no benefit on the CNG variants of the Tiago.

  • The compact hatchback is priced from Rs 5.40 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Tigor

Tata Tigor

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

  • Like the Tiago, the Tigor’s XZ and XZ+ trims are being offered with these savings.

  • All other variants save for the CNG get only the exchange bonus.

  • The Tigor CNG recently got a new base-spec XM trim.

  • Tata retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.59 lakh.

Nexon

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 5,000

  • Only the diesel variants of the Nexon come with the above corporate discount.

  • If you want to buy a petrol variant, it drops down to Rs 3,000.

  • Tata has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh.

Harrier

Tata Harrier

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Tata is offering all variants of the Harrier with these benefits.

  • The SUV’s prices range between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 21.90 lakh.

Safari

Tata Safari

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 40,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

  • All variants of the Safari can be had with the exchange bonus mentioned above. Unlike the Harrier, there’s no corporate discount on offer with the three-row SUV.

  • It’s priced from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to specific models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest Tata dealership.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

Read Full News
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tata Tigor
  • Tata Nexon
  • Tata Harrier
  • Tata Safari
Big Saving !!
Save upto 36% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Harrier In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsSave Up To Rs 45,000 On Select Tata Cars This August
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience