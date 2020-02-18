Published On Feb 18, 2020 01:42 PM By Sonny

These are the upmarket cars from the expo that will be out on the roads before the year ends

Among the many unveils at Auto Expo 2020 that previewed the cars to come, some of them are actually going to be launched this year itself. While most of them were aimed at the sub-Rs 20 lakh market , here are the premium offerings from the expo that will be arriving at showrooms in 2020 with an expected price tag somewhere between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh:

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Launch: March 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 19 lakh to Rs 28 lakh

The flagship Hyundai SUV in India will be getting a facelift and BS6 petrol and diesel engines. It was unveiled at the Auto Expo with the launch likely in March 2020. Outside, the 2020 Tucson looks sportier than before while inside, the cabin looks more premium. In terms of feature updates, it will get a new free-standing touchscreen infotainment system likely with an eSIM for connected car technology. To find out more about what to expect on the new Tucson mid-size SUV, read the unveil story here .

MG Gloster

Launch: Final Quarter of 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 28 lakh to Rs 35 lakh

MG is hoping to make another big splash in India with an even bigger SUV, the Gloster. It is a full-size, body-on-frame SUV with three rows of seats. The Gloster will be the brand’s flagship offering in India. It will likely be offered with 4WD and choice of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Read more about this upcoming Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival here .

MG G10

Launch: Final Quarter of 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 22 lakh to Rs 26 lakh

The premium MPV segment seems to have caught MG’s eye as well. The G10 is a global offering, sold under the Maxus brand in China. It gets premium features like a three-part panoramic sunroof, sliding rear doors and power adjustable front seats. In its global-spec it gets choice of a turbo-petrol and a diesel engine. The G10 can offer a seating layout for upto 9 occupants with a 7-seater option that gets lounge seats in the middle row. Find out more about this potential Kia Carnival rival here .

Skoda Kodiaq BS6 Petrol

Launch: March 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 33 lakh to Rs 36 lakh

Skoda is about to make a significant change to its India lineup as it prepares to ditch the diesel engine for the BS6 era and launch more SUVs. The Kodiaq is currently Skoda’s only SUV offering here, and it was showcased at the expo with a BS6 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will replace its diesel power unit. It will be launched ahead of the BS6 deadline in April 2020. You can read more about it here .

Skoda Superb facelift

Launch: March 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 26 lakh to Rs 32 lakh

The Skoda Superb will get its BS6 update in the form of a facelift. The new India-spec Superb gets a lot of the same exterior design updates as the global model while some of the feature updates have been given a miss. As Skoda’s flagship offering, it will get features like Matrix LED headlamps, 360-degree parking camera, connected tech and park assist. Explore the facelifted petrol-only BS6 Superb in more detail here .

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Launch: February 2020

Expected Price: Rs 36 lakh

The German carmaker will also be ditching its diesel powertrains in the BS6 era and focusing on offering SUVs in India. While the new MQB A0 IN offerings are due to arrive in 2021, Volkswagen is launching the Tiguan Allspace in India soon and have already commenced its bookings. It will also be powered by a BS6 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Read more about this 7-seater Tiguan here .

Volkswagen T-Roc

Launch: February 2020

Expected Prices: Rs 18 lakh to Rs 24 lakh