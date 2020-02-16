Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Cars From Auto Expo Launching In 2020

Published On Feb 16, 2020 01:35 PM By Dhruv

We were expecting a lot of new launches at the expo. However, that didn’t happen and we now expect these cars to be launched later in the year

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

Launch: Feb 2020

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki showcased the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020, but chose not to reveal its price. While there aren’t any big cosmetic changes apart from a new front grille and the addition of LED lighting, things have changed considerably underneath the bonnet. Its launch is expected to take place in the coming days and the prices are expected to range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh. To know more about the changes underneath the bonnet, read our full story on the Vitara Brezza facelift.

Maruti S-Cross Petrol

Launch: March 2020

The S-Cross didn’t receive any visual upgrades. However, its diesel engine has been swapped out for a petrol one, but once again, Maruti chose to keep mum on the price front. Its launch is also expected in the coming weeks, right around the time when BS6 deadline comes into play. To know more about the changes to the S-Cross, read our full story from Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Ignis Facelift

Launch: March 2020

The Ignis is the least expensive offering from NEXA and truth be told, the design was getting a bit old. To keep things fresh, Maruti decided to mix it up a bit. It received a noticeable design overhaul for its face and the rear as well. As for discontinuing the diesel engine, Maruti had already crossed that bridge a long time ago. So what kind of changes did Maruti make to the Ignis? Check out our full story on the same from Auto Expo 2020 to find out more about the changes and its expected price.

Hyundai Creta 2020

Launch: 17 March

Saying that the second-gen Creta looks different from the current model on sale is an understatement. The changes are so vast that you might find more similarities between the Sahara desert and the continent of Antarctica. They even got Shah Rukh Khan himself to reveal the Creta. However, the compact SUV’s interior was not showcased at the expo. We are not complaining as the exterior itself is a lot to take in. To know what kind of pricing you can expect, check out our full story on the same.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

Launch: February 2020

After doing so for the Aura, Hyundai has gone ahead and given the Turbo treatment to the Grand i10 Nios. What that means is that the petrol-turbo motor from the Venue is now available in the Nios as well, albeit in a detuned state. This has led to a couple of cosmetic changes as well. Find out what they are and the expected price in our full story on the Nios Turbo from Auto Expo 2020.

Tata HBX

Launch: September 2020

The HBX was shown in its concept form at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the H2X and at Auto Expo 2020, Tata showcased a near-production version. In fact, the company promises that the HBX is around 90 per cent production-ready and is expected to soon make an entry into the Indian market. What kind of prices can you expect for this small SUV? Check all of that out in our full story on the same from Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Gravitas

Launch: June 2020

The Harrier in a seven-seater avatar. How long have we been waiting for it? The automatic was first expected to make an appearance in the Gravitas but that didn’t turn out to be the case when Tata launched the Harrier-AT at the expo. Find out its expected pricing in our full story about the Gravitas from Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Altroz EV

Launch: Diwali 2020

We first saw it in Geneva a year ago in a concept form. The Altroz EV debuted at Auto Expo 2020 in a production-ready form. In fact, it used the same electric tech that is present in the Nexon EV, so its launch is also not too far away. Read our full story on it from the Auto Expo 2020 to know its expected pricing.

BS6 Tata Hexa Safari Edition

Launch: April 2020

Those of you thinking that the Hexa was going to get the boot in the BS6 era, well, Tata has different plans. Its BS6 edition was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 and those of you Tata-fanboys missing the Safari, Tata has something in store for you with the BS6 Hexa. To know what that is, why don’t you read the full story on it from the expo. It’s also got other details such as the expected pricing of the BS6 Hexa.

Renault Triber AMT

Launch: March 2020

It’s been coming for some time now. We have been asking for an AMT Triber since its launch and Renault partly obliged at the 2020 Auto Expo. It unveiled the Triber AMT. There are no discerning factors to separate it from the manual Triber, although Renault did showcase a Triber with some added visual drama. To know what you can expect from Renault in terms of maximising the Triber’s visual appeal, check out our full story on the same from Auto Expo 2020.

Renault Duster Turbo-petrol

Launch: April 2020

Those of you who are sad to see Renault ditching diesel engines in the BS6 era, cheer up. There is some good news. The trusted 1.5-litre diesel in the Duster that was known for its excellent driving experience is going to be replaced by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. And this new engine makes the Duster the most powerful petrol compact SUV. What kind of pricing can you expect? Know all of that in our full story on the same from Auto Expo 2020.

Kia Sonet

Launch: August 2020

The Sonet just grabbed eyeballs at the expo. A gentleman I bumped into in the crowd was willing to pay Rs 25 lakh for it! Had to break his bubble by telling him it was a concept. However, Kia will be bringing the Sonet in its production form to India and it is expected to look the same as it does now. And don’t worry, it won’t cost Rs 25 lakh. It will be priced much lower than that. How low exactly? Find out in our full story on the Sonet from Auto Expo 2020.

Skoda Rapid

Launch: April 2020

Skoda is among the carmakers that have decided to part ways with their diesel engines in the BS6 era. What that means for the Rapid is that it doesn’t have any exciting engine option left. Skoda rectified that by plonking in a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor underneath that bonnet and bringing it to the expo. It will be launched soon in India but what kind of pricing and transmission options can you expect? Check that out in our full story on the same from Auto Expo 2020.

MG Hector Plus

Launch: June 2020

The Hector in its six-seater avatar was unveiled at the expo but what we didn’t get to know was its price. While it will come with the same engine and features as the standard 5-seater Hector, there are noticeable design changes to make it stand out. Chatting with people at the MG pavilion told us that a lot of them had an interest in the Hector Plus, so its price has kind of become a national inquiry. Find out more about it in our full story on it from Auto Expo 2020.

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

Launch: August 2020

The XUV300 receives another powerful petrol engine. The engine features direct injection technology compared to MPFI on the existing 1.2-litre unit, and is part of Mahidnra’s newly developed mStallion turbo-petrol family of engines. What kind of prices can you expect? Find out in our full story from the expo.

Force Gurkha

Launch: March 2020

We finally reached my favourite car on the list. The updated Force Gurkha looks nothing like the older version, and still retains the overall design which is inspired by the original G-Class. Force did not reveal its price but we expect the Gurkha to soon be launched in India. What’s more, the engine underneath the bonnet was BS6 compliant and it now even gets safety features like dual-front airbags and ABS. Read more about it in our full story on the Gurkha.