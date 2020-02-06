Skoda Brings The Superb Facelift To Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 06, 2020 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Superb 2019

Skoda has adopted a wait and watch policy for the Superb’s diesel engine, and will bring it back if there is enough demand for it. For now, it will be a petrol-only model

The facelifted Superb features subtle design updates.

It now gets LED Matrix headlights and LED fog lamps.

There’s a 360 degree camera for better visibility of the surroundings.

Expect it to get a slight bump in price due to it being BS6 compliant.

We expect Skoda to launch it by April 2020.

As part of its India 2.0 plan, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been showcasing a lot of new cars and SUVs at Auto Expo 2020. But this car is not so new. In fact, it’s something we are all familiar with well, albeit with some minor updates and some omissions. It’s the Superb facelift.

The first thing, or rather that one big change, is the omission of the diesel engine. Skoda has chosen not to introduce the Superb’s 2.0-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era. The carmaker has instead chosen to adopt a wait and watch policy. So if you want a diesel engine in the Superb, make some noise and let Skoda know.

What you get instead is a 2.0-litre TSI motor that makes 192PS and 320Nm of torque. Skoda is offering this engine with a 7-speed DSG only, which we don’t think anyone will complain about. So, with the facelifted Superb, there won’t be any manual transmission option unlike before.

The Superb’s design has also been tweaked to give it a refreshed exterior. The headlamps have become sleeker and the the front bumper has also been tweaked. The air dam at the front now features a honeycomb pattern and the fog lamps have been comprehensively redesigned, and are quite sleek now. It has been given new alloy wheels as well to distinguish it from the current Superb.

Things aren’t so different at the rear with Skoda choosing to retain the tail lamps, boot and bumper design. However, it does get a redesigned badge, with ‘SKODA’ now spelled out across the bootlid.

On the features front, the Superb now gets MATRIX LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and a 360 degree camera and connected tech. It continues to be offered with a sunroof, park assist and ambient lighting.

We expect Skoda to launch the new Superb by April 2020. Currently, the petrol Superb retails between Rs 23.99 lakh and Rs 30.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) and we expect these prices to go up due to the Superb facelift being BS6 compliant as well as there won’t be any manual on offer.