MG G10 vs Kia Carnival: Spec Comparison

Modified On Feb 14, 2020 12:00 PM By Saransh for MG G10

The MG MPV is expected to go on sale by the end of 2020

MG recently unveiled the G10 MPV at Auto Expo 2020. It is squarely aimed at the Kia Carnival, prices of which were announced at the same event. The G10 is already on sale in markets like China, Australia and UAE. So let’s compare the two to find out how the MG fares against the Kia.

Dimensions:

Dimensions MG G10 (global-spec) Kia Carnival Length 5168mm 5115mm (-53mm) Width 1980mm 1985mm (+5mm) Height 1928mm 1740mm (-188mm) Wheelbase 3198mm 3060mm (-138mm)

The MG MPV is longer and taller than the Carnival. It also has a longer wheelbase.

The Carnival is the wider of the two, but marginally.

Engines:

Diesel

MG G10 (global-spec) Kia Carnival Engine 1.9-litre 2.2-litre Power 150PS 200PS Torque 350Nm 440Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 8-speed AT

The Carnival gets a bigger and more powerful engine. It also makes more torque.

Where the G10 can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, the Carnival is available with an 8-speed automatic only.

MG could also launch the G10 with the Gloster’s 2.0-litre diesel engine. It makes 220PS/480Nm coupled to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Unlike the Carnival, the MG G10 is expected to get two petrol engines as well. Here are the details:

MG G10 (global-spec) Engine 2.0-litre petrol turbo 2.4-litre Power 224PS 143PS Torque 345Nm 210Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT

Features:

Safety:

Both MPVs get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard.

In addition to these, the MG MPV also gets electronic stability control and roll over mitigation as standard.

In the higher variants, the MG gets front parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system as well. In addition to these, the Kia Carnival also gets side and curtain airbags in the higher variants. The India-spec G10 is also expected to get side and curtain airbags in higher variants since the Hector and the ZS EV feature the same.

The G10 also gets a 360 degree camera which is not available on the Carnival.

Infotainment:

The Carnival comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and UVO connected car features.

The MG G10, on the other hand, gets a bigger 10-inch infotainment screen.

The Carnival also gets a Harman and Kardon music system but that is limited to the top-spec Limousine variant.

Comfort and Seating:

Where the Carnival can be had in 7-,8- and 9-seater guise, the G10 is globally offered with 7-,9-,10- and 11-seater layouts.

Both MPVs are equipped with power sliding doors and tailgate.

The Carnival comes with a two-piece sunroof, whereas the G10 is offered with a three-piece unit.

The Carnival comes with three-zone climate control as standard. The G10, on the other hand, gets a two-zone system.

Other similar features in these MPVs include tilt adjustable steering (Carnival gets telescopic as well), cruise control, 10-way adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, parking camera and rain-sensing wipers.

The G10 comes with 10-way power adjustable captain seats in the second row. The Carnival also gets adjustable captain seats but they are not electrically adjustable.

The Carnival also gets some exclusive features that are not on offer in the G10. It includes a ventilated driver seat, air purifier, electronic parking brake, 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear infotainment system and Nappa leather upholstery. Since, the ZS EV comes with an air purifier, MG might introduce it in the India-spec G10 as well.

Also Read: Kia Carnival Space And Seating Review: 7, 8, 9-Seater Explained In Pics

Price: