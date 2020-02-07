MG’s Fortuner & Endeavour Rival Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 07, 2020 01:06 PM By Dhruv for MG Gloster

Does this Fortuner and Endeavour rival have what it takes to challenge the established order?

Gloster will be available with both petrol and diesel engines.

Petrol engine is turbocharged whereas diesel engine uses two turbos.

Transmission is a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic.

Features a digital instrument cluster, 6 airbags and a panoramic sunroof.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 35 lakh.

The Gloster is likely to launch towards the end of 2020.

If you are looking to buy a full-size body-on-frame SUV in India, chances are you will find yourself shuffling to either a Toyota or Ford showroom in India. Soon, you can add a visit to an MG showroom to your trip.

Following the unveil of the Hector Plus, MG has now showcased the Gloster at Auto Expo 2020. It’s based on the Maxus D90 SUV, which is already on sale in China and would be the brand’s flagship model in India. It is expected to be launched in India by the end of the year.

As expected from an SUV for that segment, the Gloster features a tall stance with high ground clearance. Its 19-inch wheels still look small in comparison to its body size, further accentuating its road presence in terms of ride height. Around the back it features split taillamp units, connected by a chrome a chrome element. MG has opted to place the lettering of the Gloster across the lower half of its tailgate while the rear bumper features a dual exit exhaust design. The carmaker has decided not to showcase the Gloster’s interior at this occasion.

MG is expected to offer a petrol and diesel engine with the Gloster when it is launched in India. The petrol engine is likely to be a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor that makes 220PS of max power and 365Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine will again be a 2.0-litre engine, and for those of you thinking how will such a small engine will stack up against the Fortuner or the Endeavour, it's got not one but two turbochargers. So it makes 220PS of max power and 480Nm of peak torque. The transmission is a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic in both cases. It also has a 4-wheel drive system to help get it unstuck when you go off the road.

On the features front, the China-spec SUV is kitted to the brim. It packs in LED headlights and DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone auto climate control, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, powered front seats and a 360-degree camera. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, ESP, hill-hold control and hill descent control.