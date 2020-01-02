Renault Triber AMT Spotted Undergoing Testing, Launch Soon

Published On Jan 02, 2020 05:38 PM By Dhruv for Renault Triber

The AMT transmission will be offered with a BS6-compliant petrol engine as well

Triber was launched only with a manual transmission with a BS4 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Distinction was made between the manual and AMT by the Easy-R badge on the boot.

Expect a Rs 50,000 premium over the current Triber for the AMT variant.

AMT variant could be offered in multiple variants.

Renault launched the Triber in 2019 but at the time, there was no option of an automatic transmission. The French carmaker had revealed back then that an AMT option will be introduced early 2020 along with BS6-compliant engines.

spotted an AMT version of the Triber being tested on the outskirts of Pune sans any camouflage. The only hint that it was an AMT came from the “Easy-R” badge on its boot.

The Kwid, another Renault with an AMT transmission, also gets the Easy-R badge. While the badge is not clearly visible in the pictures of the Triber here, it was recognised instantly by our eagle-eyed team member.

Also Read: After Kia and MG Motor, Citroen Set To Enter India

Renault should launch the Triber AMT sometime this month or the next. The 1.0-litre BS4-compliant petrol engine currently offered in the Triber makes 72PS and 96Nm.

The AMT transmission could be offered by Renault on multiple variants as the car we spotted was not specced with alloy wheels.

When Renault does launch the Triber AMT, it will be priced at a premium of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, considering that the engine will be BS6-compliant and it will have a two-pedal setup. The Triber is currently priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.63 lakh ( ex-showroom India).

Also Read: Kia Seltos And MG Hector Rivals You’ll Get To See In 2020

Read More on : Renault Triber on road price